IPL Retention: Delhi Capitals Full Squad

Delhi Capitals will resume their quest of getting hands-on their maiden IPL trophy in the next season and ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction, they have retained four players. DC utilized all four spots retain - captain Rishabh Pant, opener Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Anrich Nortje. Delhi have been playing quality cricket since Ricky Ponting took over the charge of head coach. After reaching the final in IPL 2020, Delhi qualified for the playoffs in the 2021 edition where they were eliminated by Kolkata Knight Riders.

The retention policy forced Delhi to release some of their key players for the past years - Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin. It is reported that Iyer wanted a leadership role in the team and which was the reason behind his snub from the retention list. While releasing Dhawan also raised several eyebrows as he has been their leading run-getter for the past couple of seasons.

Looking at their four retentions, Delhi have invested their young players who can play for them in years to come.

Delhi Capitals’ Order of Player retention

1 Rishabh Pant - INR 16 Crore

2 Prithvi Shaw - INR 12 Crore

3 Axar Patel - INR 8 Crore

4 Anrich Nortje - INR 6 Crore

After retaining four players, DC’s auction purse value has now been reduced to INR 48 Crore from INR 90 Crore. It will be a task for them now to re-group the released players during the auction with the amount they are left with.

Delhi Capitals Retained Players: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals Released Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Tom Curran, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

