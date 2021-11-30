IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays, Who Misses Out? Here's The Full List Of Players And Money Teams Spent!

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Virat Kohli - Rs15 crore
Glenn Maxwell - Rs11 crore
Mohammed Siraj - Rs7 crore
Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs57 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Rohit Sharma - Rs16 crore
Jasprit Bumrah - Rs12 crore
Suryakumar Yadav - Rs8 crore
Keiron Pollard - Rs6 crore
Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs48 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Mayank Agarwal - Rs12 crore (Rs14 crore deducted)
Arshdeep Singh - Rs4 crore
Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs72 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Kane Williamson - Rs14 crore
Abdul Samad - Rs4 crore
Umran Malik - Rs4 crore
Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs68 crore
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Ravindra Jadeja - Rs16 crore
MS Dhoni - Rs12 crore
Ruturaj Gaiwad - Rs6 crore
Moeen Ali - Rs8 crore
Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs48 crore
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Rishabh Pant - Rs16 crore
Axar Patel - Rs9 crore (Rs12 crore deducted)
Prithvi Shaw - Rs7.5 crore (Rs8 crore deducted)
Anrich Nortje - Rs6.5 crore
Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs47.5 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Andre Russell - Rs12 crore
Venkatesh Iyer - Rs8 crore
Varun Chakravarti - Rs8 crore
Sunil Narine - Rs6 crore
Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs48 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Sanju Samson - Rs14 crore
Jos Buttler - Rs10 crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rs4 crore
Balance purse (for mega auction) - Rs62 crore
