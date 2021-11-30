IPL Retention: Jonny Bairstow Set to Leave Sunrisers Hyderabad? Insta Post Suggests

Jonny Bairstow has hinted that he might be leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad; therefore, he will be going into the mega auction which is due for 2022. The England batter played a key role with David Warner at the top, with Warner falling out of favour, it seems the other opener is also not too keen. Earlier reports have started to emerge that Kane Williamson will be the only player that is going to be retained by SRH. A tiff with Warner has made sure that the management may not retain one of the best in business.

Bairtsow has replied to SRH post on Instagram where the franchise had acknowledged the contribution of the players since its inception in 2013. “We thank the players for their contribution to SRH over the years. This is not a goodbye, as we hope to welcome back some Risers in the auction,” SRH wrote to which he replied: “Thank you all for your support! Hopefully at some point our paths cross again in the future!”

This is a clear sign that Bairstow may not be in SRH playing eleven when IPL resumes in April next year. He is currently in Australia where he is gearing up for the Ashes series which kicks off on December 8. England are in the midst of a practice match where the rain is playing a spoilsport. They will play another warm-up game before the Ashes opener. The 32-year-old has been a formidable limited-overs cricketer and also excelled at SRH where he slammed a century in IPL 2019.

Several big stars including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah among others will not be part of the IPL auction after they were reportedly retained by their respective franchises ahead of the mega auction. Four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings have retained their legendary captain MS Dhoni, allround duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali along with last season’s Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad, ESPNcricinfo reported on Monday.

