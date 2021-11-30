IPL Retention Live Updates: SRH Could Let Go of Rashid Khan; Chahal, Hardik Unlikely to be Retained

Live now
IPL 2022 Retention Live Updates: The Indian Premier League is all set to expand from the next season with the addition of two new teams – Lucknow and Ahmedabad. It will add an extra bit of competitiveness as the previous teams will be fighting against new contenders. The mega auction will happen ahead of the next season which will help the new franchise to get a fair chance in having a quality squad. Before the auction, Read More
While it looks almost certain that SRH will not retain David Warner after the former IPL winning captain was dropped mid-way from the team during the lat IPL season, it be being reported that their biggest draw Rashid Khan has expressed interest on a different franchise and he may not be retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This will be a big body blow for the south franchise. The most likely retentions for them now to be Kane Williamson and either one from Umran Malik and Abdul Samad.
Kolkata Knight Riders have retained Sunil Narine, Andre Russell along with Varun Chakravarthy and fast-rising Venkatesh Iyer whose performance in IPL 2021 helped him make his international debut earlier this month. That means Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins will go into the auction pool
Even though Virat Kohli stepped down as their captain, Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained the batting superstar who has represented them since the league’s inception in 2008. Kohli along with Australia’s Glenn Maxwell are the only two players to have been retained by RCB though.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL retention deadline day. The franchises have to submit their list of retained players by today. We will bring you all the updates as in when the news breaks. Stay tuned!
According to the rules, each franchise can retain a maximum of 4 players. Of these, a maximum of two can be overseas cricketers and only three Indians will be allowed to get retained ahead of the auction.
The BCCI has announced that all the franchises have to submit the list of retained players by 30th November 2021.
Cost of Retaining Players
Retaining players will cost the franchises a hefty amount as if a team decides to use all 4 options of retention then the total purse available for the 4 players will be INR 42 Crores. The first chosen player will get INR 16 Crores, the 2nd will fetch INR 12 Crores, the 3rd will get a sum of INR 8 Crores, and the 4th will receive INR 6 Crores for their services.
While if a team chose three retained players then INR 33 crores will be deducted from their total purse. then the purse will be INR 33 Crores. The first retained player will get INR 15 Crores, and while the second and third chosen players will end up with INR 11 and 7 Crores respectively.
In case of two-player retention, the franchise will pay INR 14 and 10 Crores respectively to their first and second choice player. While, if a franchise just retains a single player then he will fetch INR 14 Crores.
Probable Retention From Each Franchise
Players Chennai Super Kings Could Retain
None of the franchises has announced their official list of players yet but there are several reports regarding their choice of players. According to the Indian Express, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will retain their skipper MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and one out of English all-rounders Moeen Ali and Sam Curran.
Players Delhi Capitals Could Retain
Delhi Capitals have decided to retain Rishabh Pant as skipper ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Besides, they have also retained Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje according to ESPNCricinfo.
Players Mumbai Indians Could Retain
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will retain captain Rohit Sharma, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, while discussions are on with West Indies great Kieron Pollard, according to NDTV’s report. Meanwhile, some cricket critics have advised Mumbai to retain Suryakumar Yadav.
Players Royal Challengers Bangalore Could Retain
From the other franchises, RCB are expected to retain their former skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal. There are high chances that they might also pick one off Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.
Players Rajasthan Royals Could Retain
Several reports suggested that Rajasthan Royals have decided to retain Sanju Samson as their skipper for next season alongside Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.
Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Could Retain
Sunrisers Hyderabad might choose Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan as their only two retained players. While KKR will look for a new skipper in the auction and retain only Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.
Players Punjab Kings Could Retain
For Punjab Kings, they have a tricky dilemma ahead of them as according to some reports, KL Rahul wants to play for a new franchise next season which will force PBKS to retain only Mayank Agarwal.
Players Kolkata Knight Riders Could Retain
Knight Riders are likely to retain their two all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell while they want to keep Varun Chakravarty too. The Indian express reports that KKR is still deciding on whether to retain Shubman Gill or Venkatesh Iyer.
