IPL Retention: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

After an underwhelming last season, Rajasthan Royals have decided to part ways with several start players ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction. RR have retained three players for next season - Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the franchise has decided to revamp the squad after releasing some quality overseas players including. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Chris Morris. Archer missed IPL 2021 after sustaining an injury while Stokes was also out after the first few matches due to injury followed by his break from cricket. RR’s recruit from last season Morris, Liam Livingstone and some others failed to live up to expectations as they finished seventh on the points table.

RR will look to rebuild their team around Samson and target some quality overseas players and might also re-group the released one for a cheaper price. In the past few seasons, RR have lacked quality Indian batters which put pressure on the overseas players to take responsibility. Meanwhile, in the bowling department, RR will look to hire a senior paceman to lead the charge for his time.

They will have a tough task ahead of them to build a team in the IPL auction as two new teams will also join them in the league next season.

Rajasthan Royals’ Order of Player retention

1 Sanju Samson - INR 14 Crore

2 Jos Buttler - INR 10 Crore

3 Yashasvi Jaiswal - INR 4 Crore

After retaining three players including an uncapped one, RR now have INR 60 crore to spend. It will be a task for them to build a new team around Samson during the auction with the amount they are left with.

Rajasthan Royals Released Players: Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Jaydev Unadkat

