IPL Retention: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad

Ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj. RCB will enter the auction in the quest to start their rejuvenation process after failing to win the trophy since the inception of the tournament. The Bangalore-based franchise reached the playoffs last season but were eliminated by Kolkata Knight Riders. The team will also find a new skipper as Kohli has relinquished his captaincy in order to manage his workload. It will interesting to see whether RCB appoint Maxwell as their new captain or will they look for a new player in the auction to lead their side.

RCB made some questionable decisions by not retaining any of Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal and Harshal Patel. It is always tough to hire quality Indian players from the auction and RCB have released four of them. They will also miss their veteran AB de Villiers who has announced retirement from all forms of cricket last week.

Retaining Kohli was a certainty for RCB as he has expressed his love for the franchise many a time and claimed that he will only play in IPL for them. While, Glenn Maxwell was phenomenal for them in IPL 2021 with both bat and ball and RCB didn’t want to risk him going to auction as he has a track record of fetching massive bids.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Order of Player retention

1 Virat Kohli - INR 15 Crore

2 Glenn Maxwell - INR 11 Crore

3 Mohammed Siraj - INR 7 Crore

After retaining two players, RCB’s auction purse value has now been reduced to INR 66 Crore from INR 90 Crore. It will be a task for them now to re-group the released players during the auction with the amount they are left with.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore Released Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Tim David, Sachin Baby, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

