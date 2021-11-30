IPL Retention: Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammad Siraj Retained; SRH Let Go Rashid Khan

Mumbai Indians have retained Surya Kumar Yadav while Sunrisers Hyderabad have let go of their street smart all-rounder Rashid Khan. The eight franchises made their retention list public on Tuesday which threw up some surprises. MS Dhoni wasn’t the top retention it was Ravindra Jadeja for CSK with a whopping 16 Cr. Meanwhile Punjab Kings had to release KL Rahul as he wasn’t keen to play for the franchise, coach Anil Kumble informed.

We take a look at how the eight teams stack up after tonight:

Mumbai Indians

Contrary to the news reports, SKY was retained by the five-time IPL champions alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard. Also, Yadav was the third retention on the list which means he was ahead of Pollard in the list.

Rohit Sharma - INR 16 Crore, Jasprit Bumrah - INR 12 Crore, Suryakumar Yadav - INR 8 Crore, Kieron Pollard - INR 6 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers fans will be the most disappointed as they have let go of David Warner as well. Rashid and Warner once formed the core of this side. They have retained Kane Williamson and gambled big on two long-term investments in Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. While the former can be a handy all-rounder, the latter has clocked speeds of excess of 150 in the recently concluded IPL.

Kane Williamson - INR 14 Crore, Abdul Samad - INR 4 Crore, Umran Malik - INR 4 Crore

Rajasthan Royals:

Few surprises came from Rajasthan Royals as well where the likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were released. Instead, the management picked Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Mumbai’s young batter Yashaswi Jaiswal. While Stokes missed the majority of last season with mental health issues, Archer too remained injured. The management had spent a whopping 12.5 crore on the former in the last mega auction in 2018.

Sanju Samson: - INR 14 Crore, Jos Buttler - INR 10 Crore, Yashaswi Jaiswal - INR 4 Crore

Chennai Super Kings:

Meanwhile as expected, Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni, top performer Ruturaj Gaikwad, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali. Ali was given preference over Faf du Plessis as the latter is 37; moreover, Ali’s spin can come in handy at Chepauk. With the IPL 2021 trophy in the cabinet, the management was quite confident about its top four retentions.

Ravindra Jadeja - INR 16 Crore, MS Dhoni - INR 12 Crore, Moeen Ali - INR 8 Crore, Ruturaj Gaikwad - INR 6 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Even though Virat Kohli stepped down as their captain, Royal Challengers Bangalore retained the batting superstar who has represented them since the league’s inception in 2008. Kohli along with Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and India’s Mohammad Siraj are the three retentions by the franchise. With Kohli now looking to play purely as a player and ABD hanging his boots, it needs to be seen who the franchise goes after in the mega auction in January 2022. This means they have released Yuzvendra Chahal and top performer of IPL 2021 Harshal Patel.

Virat Kohli - 15 Crore, Glenn Maxwell - 11 Crore, Mohammed Siraj - 7 Crore

Delhi Capitals:

Delhi have retained skipper Rishabh Pant which meant that Shreyas Iyer was released. Besides Pant, Prithvi Shaw was the second retention on the list as Iyer had dropped out since he wanted the captaincy. Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel were the other retentions. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada will now be heading for the mega auction.

Rishabh Pant - INR 16 Crore, Axar Patel - INR 9 Crore, Prithvi Shaw - INR 7.5 Crore, Anrich Nortje - INR 6.5 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders:

KKR have retained Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Surprisingly, these two were retained back in 2018 as well. However, KKR have also retained Venkatesh Iyer who had a sublime IPL 2021. The all-rounder played a key role in KKR’s resurrection. He can also come lower down the order and double up as a medium pacer. Instead of Shubman Gill, the management has preferred mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Andre Russell - INR 12 Crore, Varun Chakaravarthy - INR 8 Crore, Venkatesh Iyer - INR 8 Crore, Sunil Narine - INR 6 Crore

Punjab Kings:

With the plethora of young stars available in Shahrukh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi, Punjab Kings preferred uncapped Arshdeep Singh. Looking at his recent numbers, the move seems a no-brainer, but choosing Mayank Agarwal over India pacer Mohammed Shami definitely raises some eyebrows. They also chose to ignore Windies’ Nicholas Pooran who can be an effective T20 batter. Punjab have been the least successful IPL side. Their best finish came in 2014 where they finished as runners up.

Mayank Agarwal - INR 14 Crore, Arshdeep Singh - INR 4 Crore

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here