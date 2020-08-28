Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL RR Team Squad 2020: Rajasthan Royals Bank on Foreign Stars for Success

Indian Premier League: IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19. Here is the team list for Rajasthan Royals.

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has set up a digital cricket academy.

IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19, after Covid-19 forced the tournament out of India. During the IPL auctions teams in December 2019, teams had gone through many changes, and Rajasthan Royals was one of them. Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for Rajasthan Royals:

David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Steven Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron

Rajasthan Royals has roped in TV9 Bharatvarsh as their principal partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, to be held in UAE from September 19. The channel replaces EXPO 2020 Dubai as Rajasthan Royals' front of jersey brand after the much awaited mega-event was postponed to 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have Max Life Insurance as their official life insurance partner and also apparel partners for upcoming edition.

ALSO READ - IPL RCB Team Squad 2020: Virat Kohli & Co. Good Blend of Youth & Experience

Away from the national team for quite a while, wicket-keeper batsman Robin Uthappa has not given up on his dreams and hopes the IPL 2020 will help turn a corner. Uthappa will be turning out for the Rajasthan Royals this year. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise that won the title twice, but wasn’t retained last year. The 13th season of IPL will start from September 19th and will be played in the UAE this year. The matches will take place in three cities - Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Answering a question from a fan in a video uploaded on Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter account, Uthappa said: “I certainly believe that if we have a great season in the IPL, wonderful things could happen to me and even bring me back into the reckoning for the Indian team.

