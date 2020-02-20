Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL Schedule 2020: Complete Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue of all the Indian Premier League Matches

IPL Schedule 2020: All the Indian Premier League match dates, time and venues for the upcoming season of the IPL, which starts on

Cricketnext Staff |February 20, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
IPL Schedule 2020: Complete Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue of all the Indian Premier League Matches

Here is the schedule for the upcoming season of the IPL, which will begin on March 29th 2020. All the Indian Premier League match dates, along with time and venue.

The season will kickstart on March 29th, 2020 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with defending champions Mumbai Indians playing Chennai Super Kings. The final will be played on May 24th, 2020.

For the first time, the season will comprise only 6 afternoon games and the tournament will span for a duration of 57 days.

The schedule for this year's edition had already been released by the franchises before the BCCI announced it on Tuesday. While all the teams will play 7 home games at their base cities, 2 of Rajasthan Royals fixtures on April 5 and 9 could be played either in Jaipur or Guwahati. The venues for these couple of games will be finalised in the days to come.

This season will also not see any double-headers on Saturdays but 2 back-to-back matches will be played on Sundays similar to previous editions except on the first and last days of the league stage.

Earlier, the IPL governing council had decided against changing timings of the night games from 8 pm to 7.30 pm despite pressure from a few stakeholders.

DateFixtureTime (IST)Venue
MAR 29, 2020, SundayMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMMumbai
MAR 30, 2020, MondayDelhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMDelhi
MAR 31, 2020, TuesdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders8:00 PMBengaluru
APR 1, 2020, WednesdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMHyderabad
APR 2, 2020, ThursdayChennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMChennai
APR 3, 2020, FridayKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals8:00 PMKolkata
APR 4, 2020, SaturdayKings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMMohali
APR 5, 2020, SundayMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore4:00 PMMumbai
APR 5, 2020, SundayRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals8:00 PMJaipur/Guwahati
APR 6, 2020, MondayKolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMKolkata
APR 7, 2020, TuesdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMBengaluru
APR 8, 2020, WednesdayKings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMMohali
APR 9, 2020, ThursdayRajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders8:00 PMJaipur/Guwahati
APR 10, 2020, FridayDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMDelhi
APR 11, 2020, SaturdayChennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMChennai
APR 12, 2020, SundaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals4:00 PMHyderabad
APR 12, 2020, SundayKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMKolkata
APR 13, 2020, MondayDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMDelhi
APR 14, 2020, TuesdayKings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMMohali
APR 15, 2020, WednesdayMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMMumbai
APR 16, 2020, ThursdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders8:00 PMHyderabad
APR 17, 2020, FridayKings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMMohali
APR 18, 2020, SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMBengaluru
APR 19, 2020, SundayDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders4:00 PMDelhi
APR 19, 2020, SundayChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMChennai
APR 20, 2020, MondayMumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMMumbai
APR 21, 2020, TuesdayRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMJaipur/Guwahati
APR 22, 2020, WednesdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals8:00 PMBengaluru
APR 23, 2020, ThursdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMKolkata
APR 24, 2020, FridayChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMChennai
APR 25, 2020, SaturdayRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMJaipur/Guwahati
APR 26, 2020, SundayKings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders4:00 PMMohali
APR 26, 2020, SundaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals8:00 PMHyderabad
APR 27, 2020, MondayChennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMChennai
APR 28, 2020, TuesdayMumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders8:00 PMMumbai
APR 29, 2020, WednesdayRajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMJaipur/Guwahati
APR 30, 2020, ThursdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMHyderabad
MAY 1, 2020, FridayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals8:00 PMMumbai
MAY 2, 2020, SaturdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMKolkata
MAY 3, 2020, SundayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab4:00 PMBengaluru
MAY 3, 2020, SundayDelhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMDelhi
MAY 4, 2020, MondayRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMJaipur/Guwahati
MAY 5, 2020, TuesdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMHyderabad
MAY 6, 2020, WednesdayDelhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMDelhi
MAY 7, 2020, ThursdayChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders8:00 PMChennai
MAY 8, 2020, FridayKings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMMohali
MAY 9, 2020, SaturdayMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMMumbai
MAY 10, 2020, SundayChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals4:00 PMChennai
MAY 10, 2020, SundayKolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMKolkata
MAY 11, 2020, MondayRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMJaipur/Guwahati
MAY 12, 2020, TuesdaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMHyderabad
MAY 13, 2020, WednesdayDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMDelhi
MAY 14, 2020, ThursdayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMBengaluru
MAY 15, 2020, FridayKolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMKolkata
MAY 16, 2020, SaturdayKings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals8:00 PMMohali
MAY 17, 2020, SundayRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMBengaluru

