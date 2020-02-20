IPL Schedule 2020: Complete Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue of all the Indian Premier League Matches

Here is the schedule for the upcoming season of the IPL, which will begin on March 29th 2020. All the Indian Premier League match dates, along with time and venue.
The season will kickstart on March 29th, 2020 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with defending champions Mumbai Indians playing Chennai Super Kings. The final will be played on May 24th, 2020.
For the first time, the season will comprise only 6 afternoon games and the tournament will span for a duration of 57 days.
The schedule for this year's edition had already been released by the franchises before the BCCI announced it on Tuesday. While all the teams will play 7 home games at their base cities, 2 of Rajasthan Royals fixtures on April 5 and 9 could be played either in Jaipur or Guwahati. The venues for these couple of games will be finalised in the days to come.
This season will also not see any double-headers on Saturdays but 2 back-to-back matches will be played on Sundays similar to previous editions except on the first and last days of the league stage.
Earlier, the IPL governing council had decided against changing timings of the night games from 8 pm to 7.30 pm despite pressure from a few stakeholders.
