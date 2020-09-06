Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL Schedule 2020 PDF: Download Complete Fixtures of IPL matches

IPL Schedule 2020 PDF: The much-awaited IPL 2020 schedule is out and as expected the season opener will pit the two biggest names in the competition -- Defending champion Mumbai Indians and last year's runner-up Chennai Super Kings against each other.

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
IPL Schedule 2020 PDF: Download Complete Fixtures of IPL matches

IPL Schedule 2020 PDF: The much-awaited IPL 2020 schedule is out and as expected the season opener will pit the two biggest names in the competition -- Defending champion  Mumbai Indians and last year's runner-up Chennai Super Kings against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

IPL 2020 Team-wise Schedules  SRH CSK MI RCB DC RR KXIP KKR 

24 matches will be played at Dubai's  Dubai International Stadium, while Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium will play host to 20 matches. The iconic Emirate of Sharjah will have 12 matches at the revamped Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The league stages will also witness a total of ten double-headers.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE

You can  download the complete fixtures of IPL matches in PDF format here

For the text version, below is the complete list

Full schedule

September 19 -- 7:30PM  ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

September 20 -- 7:30PM  DUBAI DELHI CAPITALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

September 21 -- 7:30PM  DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABADvs  ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

September 22 --  7:30PM  SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs  CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

September 23 -- 7:30PM  ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs  MUMBAI INDIANS

September 24 -- 7:30PM  DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

September 25 -- 7:30PM  DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs DELHI CAPITALS

September 26 -- 7:30PM  ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

September 27 -- 7:30PM  SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

September 28 -- 7:30PM  DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS vs BANGALORE MUMBAI INDIANS

September 29 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI DELHI CAPITALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

September 30 --7:30PM  DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 1 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 2 -- 7:30PM  DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 3 --3:30PM ABU DHABI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 3 --7:30PM  SHARJAH DELHI CAPITALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 4 --3:30PM SHARJAH MUMBAI INDIANS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 4 --7:30PM  DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB CHENNAI vs SUPER KINGS

October 5 --7:30PM  DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 6 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 7 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 8 --7:30PM  DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 9 --7:30PM  SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 10 --3:30PM ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 10 --7:30PM  DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 11 --3:30PM DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 11 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 12 --7:30PM  SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 13 --7:30PM  DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 14 --7:30PM  DUBAI DELHI CAPITALS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 15 --7:30PM  SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 16 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 17 --3:30PM DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 17 --7:30PM  SHARJAH DELHI CAPITALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 18 --3:30PM ABU DHABI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 18 --7:30PM  DUBAI MUMBAI INDIANS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 19 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 20 --7:30PM  DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 21 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 22 --7:30PM  DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 23 --7:30PM  SHARJAH CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 24 --3:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 24 --7:30PM  DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 25 --3:30PM DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 25 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 26 --7:30PM  SHARJAH KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 27 --7:30PM  DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 28 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 29 --7:30PM  DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs  KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 30 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 31 --3:30PM DUBAI DELHI CAPITALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 31 --7:30PM  SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS vs BANGALORE SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

November 1 --3:30PM ABU DHABI CHENNAI SUPER vs KINGS KINGS XI PUNJAB

November 1 --7:30PM  DUBAI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

November 2 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI DELHI CAPITALS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

November 3 --7:30PM  SHARJAH SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs MUMBAI INDIANS

