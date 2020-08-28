IPL SRH Team Squad 2020: Bowling-Heavy SRH Look Vulnerable in the Middle Order

While other teams have to go through a lot of trial and error to achieve success in IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad made an instant impact in their very first season. Back in 2013, Sunrisers as a franchise were still learning the nitty-gritties of the IPL but on the field they continued to evolve and made it to the play-offs. Three years later they had an IPL trophy to show. Reason: They were one of the best bowling teams of the IPL.
This year too, the onus will be on their bowlers. Here’s a look at their squad.
David Warner(C), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi.
The pace attack looks solid with the presence of Bhuvnshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed. While Bhuvi can be a very good T20 bowler with his swing, Khaleel can bend the back and extract sharp turn and bounce on lifeless pitches in UAE. The team also have the likes of Siddharth Kaul and Basil Thampi and Billy Stanlake to choose from.
Now, on to spin. The pair of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have been serving the Sunrisers well. While Rashid picked up 17 wickets last year, Nabi accounted for 11 wickets. Both can be excellent batsmen in the lower-middle order.
The opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner are capable to destroy opposition right from the word 'go'.
However, the team looks vulnerable in the midle where the presence of only Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey still leaves a lot to be desired.
The franchise has also brought in some new names which incude England’s World-Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss. They have also roped in Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin as an assistant coach.
"I played against Brad Haddin a lot when I was playing for India and he is someone who is a hardcore competitor. He will definitely give 100% or probably more than 100% as the assistant coach,” SRH mentor VVS Laxman has said.
