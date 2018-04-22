Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL, SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 22, 2018, 7:38 PM IST

Match 20, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 22 April, 2018

Toss won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (decided to bowl)

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs

Man of the Match: Ambati Rayudu

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

19:36(IST)

Rashid Khan cannot get the six of the last ball as Chennai Super Kings beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs. It went right down to the wire with MS Dhoni and Bravo even needing a long conversation before the final two deliveries. 

19:35(IST)

Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha had their task cut out with 19 needed of the over. Of the first five balls they have taken 13 runs of Bravo which included a big six over long leg. SRH need 6 of the last ball now. 

19:30(IST)

14 runs for SRH in that Shardul Thakur over, but they crucially lost Yusuf Pathan for 45 just when he looked set to take the match away from CSK single handedly. SRH need 19 runs of the final over which will be bowled by Bravo to two new batsmen. 

19:28(IST)

WICKET: Yusuf Pathan tries to make the Shardul Thakur over a big one, but he mishits it and it is an easy catch for Suresh Raina. Pathan (45) misses out on a chance to take his team home from a tight situation and it is advantage CSK now. SRH are 157/6 after 18.4 overs

19:25(IST)

WICKET: Game changing dismissal as Bravo strikes and Kane Williamson (84) is caught out at the long on boundary by the diving Ravindra Jadeja who also did cover a lot of ground before diving forwards to take the catch. The over went for 9 runs after Pathan found the boundary of the first ball but could not manage to get Bravo's tight bowling away for the rest of the over. After 18 overs, SRH are 150/5.

19:16(IST)

MS Dhoni brings back Shardul Thakur into the attack for the 17th over as he looks to stem the flow of runs. But, Thakur has an expensive over where he gave away 10 runs. Pathan took the attack to Thakur in the over and looks to have found the groove as he smashed a full toss back over the bowler for a 94m six. He has stepped up along with Williamson as they try to get this chase right. 

19:09(IST)

The experienced Dwayne Bravo is in the attack and Yusuf Pathan joins in the big hitting by sending him back over the long off fence first before going over the mid-wicket boundary of the last ball of the over. Bravo, who MS Dhoni trusted to keep the batting quiet, has conceded 14 runs of the over. SRH are upping the ante and are at 131/4 after 16 overs. Pathan will need to continue this in support of Williamson to keep the chase alive. 

19:04(IST)

A much needed big over for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Kane Williamson puts the foot on the pedal and hammers three sixes of Karn Sharma in the third over.  Sharma conceded 22 runs in the over and the Kiwi is giving it his all as he tries to make the chase happen. Yusuf Pathan for now is just feeding the strike back to his captain. SRH need a couple of more overs like this at least. SRH are 117/4 after 15 overs. 

19:00(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja bowls out and this has been his longest spell so far in the season. Jadeja gave away 11 runs of his final over including a wide where he was trying to lure the batsman out of their crease. Once again Pathan and Williamson are restricted to singles except for one delivery where Williamson's lofted drive went for a 75m plus six and took some of the pressure off. 

18:57(IST)

Another tight over from Karn Sharma as he concedes only six runs. Pathan tried to take the attack to him an almighty swipe through the off-side but that resulted only in a couple of runs as he top edged the shot. SRH are 84/4 after 13 overs and the pressure is well and truly on them now. 

18:56(IST)

Injury scare: Yusuf Pathan after trying to loft the bowler away over extra cover with all his power has hurt himself and there is a break in play as the doctors attend to him. 

18:53(IST)

HALF CENTURY: SRH captain Kane Williamson completes his half century of 35 balls, and has really been the only one standing tall today for his side. All hopes rest on him in this match but the target might be just out of reach.

18:52(IST)

Jadeja quickly slips in another economical over here where he gave away only five runs. Yusuf Pathan and Kane Williamson were only able to take five singles and the boundaries and big shots have well and truly dried up for the SRH now. They will need to up the ante soon as the run rate has gone above 13. 

18:49(IST)

Great over for Karn Sharma who now has 100 T20 wickets in his career. Sharma's over produced only 2 runs and the Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the important wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. That has brought Yusuf Pathan out to bat with Kane Williamson and CSK will be looking to get into the tail sooner than later because Pathan's strengths are well documented. 

18:47(IST)

WICKET: The pressure continued to build and Karn Sharma gets his man as Shakib (24) top edges the sweep to short fine leg, where Suresh Raina was never going to drop that. SRH lose their fourth wicket for 71. SRH are 71/4

18:45(IST)

Half way through the chase for the SRH in terms of overs and they have scores 71 for the loss of the 3 wickets. 

18:44(IST)

Shane Watson returns to the attack after having bowled one over previously, and gives away 11 runs to SRH. No risks taken by either Shakib or Williamson as they ran all the 11 runs with the boundaries having dried up in the recent overs. But, they did manage a boundary in a manner of speaking as both of them ran four runs after Jadeja saved a boundary but the pass back to the other fielder did not go as planned giving the batsmen time to run the extra run. 

18:37(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja's second over is not as economical as he gives away 9 runs. Kane Williamson's fantastic cut to the boundary on the off-side means he is starting to up the ante and get busy in this run chase as Shakib continues to feed him the strike consistently. SRH are 60/3 after 9 overs.  

18:34(IST)

Deepak Chahar bowls out his four overs at this point and returns with figures of 3/15. Good tight spell that has rocked the SRH batting back and given them a lot to think about. Shakib managed a boundary in the over, but other than that Chahar held his own in the over. 

18:29(IST)

Chennai Super Kings introduce Ravindra Jadeja into the attack right after the powerplay is over with Kane Williamson and Shakib at the crease. Both batsmen give him the due respect and play the over out without taking any risks which is, given the situation a good idea. Jadeja gave away only three singles along with bowling a tight line in his first over. 

18:26(IST)

12 runs from the Watson over here as Shakib ends the powerplay with a huge six over the short fine-leg fielder's head. That was short and on the hips from Watson and at his pace, Shakib did not need another invitation. The score reads 40/3 after 6 overs as Williamson and Shakib look to rebuild the innings.

18:17(IST)

WICKET!!! Chahar gets another one here as this time it is Hooda who walks back. Top edges one as Jadeja picks a dolly. Jadeja will never miss one as easy as this one. The score reads 22/3 as Hooda goes for just 1 here. Hyderabad look in trouble.

18:14(IST)

11 runs from the Thakur over as skipper Williamson is not willing to give up the chase without the fight as he pulls Thakur to the mid-wicket fence for back to back boundaries here as the score reads 22/2 after 4 overs with Williamson on 20.

18:06(IST)

WICKET!! Chahar does it again as this time he gets the wicket of Manish Pandey for a duck. That was slightly outside the off stump and Pandey flashes and the ball flies into the hands of Karn Sharma at third-man as the crowd erupts again. The score reads 10/2

18:05(IST)

10 runs from the second over off Shardul Thakur as Williamson picks up two boundaries as he realises the need to get the scoreboard moving here. SRH need runs up and early if they wish to stay in the chase. The score reads 10/1 after 2 overs.

17:58(IST)

WICKET!!! Chahar gets his man Bhui as the batsman fails to open his account.  The bat hanging outside the off-stump and Watson takes the catch at first slip as the Chennai supporters erupt in the stands. Not the start SRH would have wanted as the score reads 0/1 in the first over.

17:40(IST)

11 runs from the last over as Dhoni starts with a six, but fails to keep up the tempo as Chennai Super Kings finish on 182/3 in their 20 overs. Dhoni remains unbeaten on 25 off 12 balls while Raina finishes on 54 off 43 balls. Looks like Chennai have enough on board, it is now on the SRH batsmen to show what they have got in their kitty. SRH need 183 to win this one and go atop the points table.

17:34(IST)

14 runs from the 19th over as Suresh Raina brings up another IPL 50 and Dhoni shows he is far from finished as he picks some quick runs at the end of the innings here. Clearly, Dhoni and Raina are rewinding the clock for their Chennai Super Kings fans as they look to finish with a flourish. The score reads 171/3 with 1 over to go here in the CSK innings.

17:28(IST)

11 runs from the Rashid over here as Dhoni starts with a straight as an arrow boundary and Raina finishes with a paddle flick past the short fine-leg fielder as Rashid gives away 49 runs from his four overs. The score reads 157/3 after 18 overs with Dhoni and Raina in the crease.

17:23(IST)

WICKET!!! What just happened? Rayudu takes a single, Siddarth fails to collect the ball at the bowler's end and even though he himself first said NO, he then suddenly calls for a single as Raina says NO. But Rayudu cannot return in time as Williamson removes the bails. Rayudu goes for 79 as the score reads 144/3

LOAD MORE

IPL, SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad Highlights - As It Happened

Chennai Super Kings (BCCI)

PREVIEW SRH vs CSK: Fresh from a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), a confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side hammered Rajasthan by 64 runs on Friday at home before narrowly missing a win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Table toppers CSK, who have returned to the cash-rich league after a two-year gap following a spot-fixing scandal, have once again proved why they are one of the title favourites.

Before losing to KXIP, the yellow brigade pulled couple of wins from the jaws of defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The best part for Chennai is that most of their batters have fired whenever the situation demanded. While Dwayne Bravo (68 off 30) and Sam Billings' (56 off 23) brilliant knocks handed CSK a nail-biting win against MI and KKR respectively, skipper Dhoni (79 off 44) was almost about to pull a win against Punjab in a high-scoring clash. Opener Ambati Rayudu has also amassed 122 runs from four outings averaging 30.50.

In their previous match, it was Australian buy Shane Watson whose scintillating knock of 106 runs propelled CSK to a massive total. Also, Chennai's most dependable batsman Suresh Raina, who made a comeback after undegoing a calf injury, also loooked good for his 29-ball 46 against RR.

On the other hand, the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad are at the third spot in the points table with three wins from four games. On paper, SRH possess one of the strongest batting lineups with Wriddhiman Saha and in-form Shikhar Dhawan as openers followed by skipper Williamson along with Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, and Shakib Al Hasan. However, in their last outing against KXIP, their batters failed in chasing a high total.

Squads: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T. Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.
Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain/wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.
cricketIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018Kane Williamsonlivelive cricketLive Cricket ScoreLive Cricket Updateslive scorelive updatesMS DhoniShane Watsonshikhar dhawansrh vs csksrh vs csk livesrh vs csk live scoreSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super KingsSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings liveSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings live scoreSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings live updates

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking