IPL, SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad Highlights - As It Happened

18:44(IST)

Shane Watson returns to the attack after having bowled one over previously, and gives away 11 runs to SRH. No risks taken by either Shakib or Williamson as they ran all the 11 runs with the boundaries having dried up in the recent overs. But, they did manage a boundary in a manner of speaking as both of them ran four runs after Jadeja saved a boundary but the pass back to the other fielder did not go as planned giving the batsmen time to run the extra run.