IPL: Statistical Review of Virat Kohli’s Journey as RCB skipper

Virat Kohli’s journey as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper came to an end on Monday night. However, it did not have a happy ending as the batter was not able to inspire his troops to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. On Monday night, RCB was knocked out of the 14th season of IPL after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator Round by four wickets. It must be mentioned that Kohli at the start of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg of IPL has announced that he will step down from RCB captaincy at the end of the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

Kohli’s journey as the RCB skipper might have been trophy-less but it was not as unsuccessful as everyone makes it out to be. And in this article, we will take a look at the 32-year-old’s record as Bangalore-based outfit’s captain.

While announcing his decision to stepping down as RCB skipper, Kohli had also said that he will continue to serve the team as a player.

Kohli was given the assignment to lead RCB for the first time in IPL 2011 after their regular skipper Daniel Vettori was injured. Vettori returned to lead RCB once again in 2012. However, after a few mediocre outings, the Kiwi cricketer dropped himself from the playing XI and handed the reins to Kohli.

In IPL 2013, Kohli was officially appointed as RCB’s permanent skipper. After taking over the reins, Kohli regularly performed well with the bat but he failed to do the ultimate job – win the elusive IPL trophy for Bangalore. Overall, Kohli captained RCB in 140 games and managed to win 66 of them while losing on 70 occasions and four games had no results.

Virat Kohli’s as RCB skipper:

Matches 140

Wins 66

Loss 70

NR 4

Win% 48.52

As permanent RCB skipper, Kohli had guided his side to one final and three IPL playoffs.

RCB’s year-wise position in IPL table during Kohli’s captaincy:

2013 5th place

2014 7th place

2015 3rd place

2016 Runner up

2017 8th place

2018 6th place

2019 8th place

2020 4th place

2021 4th place

Despite RCB’s lacklustre performance as a unit in the last nine years, Kohli did exceptionally well with the bat for his team. He has amassed 4881 runs as skipper, the most by any other cricketer in 140 games. The second spot in this list is reserved by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (4456 runs, 203 games).

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Gautam Gambhir occupies the third spot in the table with 3518 runs from 129 games

