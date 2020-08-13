Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

126/5 (45.4)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020 | Teams Taking their Own Net Bowlers to UAE

Indian Premier League (IPL) teams are planning to take their own practice bowlers to the United Arab Emirates as the biosecure 'bubble' surrounding the Twenty20 tournament prevents them from using local cricketers, franchise officials told Reuters.

Reuters |August 13, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
IPL 2020 | Won't be Difficult for CSK Seniors to Get Back Into Groove, Their Experience Will Help: L Balaji

Indian Premier League (IPL) teams are planning to take their own practice bowlers to the United Arab Emirates as the bio-secure ‘bubble’ surrounding the Twenty20 tournament prevents them from using local cricketers, franchise officials told Reuters.

The IPL was scheduled to begin in late March but was indefinitely postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak before being switched to the UAE earlier this month.

Strict bio-security measures are being put in place for the 53-day tournament, which begins on Sept. 19, and the IPL’s eight teams will have to arrange their own net bowlers while maintaining the league’s health protocols.

“We’re planning to take around eight-10 net bowlers,” Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Chief Executive Kasi Viswanathan said by telephone.

“We have a list of players from Tamil Nadu to pick from and most of them will be first class cricketers.”

CSK would hold a training camp in Chennai from Sunday before flying to UAE on Aug. 21, he added.

Kings XI Punjab Chief Executive Satish Menon confirmed they too would fly with their own set of net bowlers.

“Around seven of them will join the players in Delhi and Bangalore before we leave on the 20th,” he told Reuters.

Delhi Capitals said they were yet to finalise how many net bowlers they would take when the players fly out next week.

“We haven’t made a decision on how many, but there will be net bowlers travelling with us,” Chief Executive Dheeraj Malhotra told Reuters.

Kolkata and Rajasthan franchises will also follow suit, according to local media reports.

However, Rajasthan will have to fly without fielding coach Dishant Yagnik, who has tested positive for COVID-19. He must return five negative results — two in India and three in the UAE — before he can rejoin the side.

Punjab dismissed media reports that batsman Karun Nair had recently recovered after contracting COVID-19.

“He had some mild fever, that’s all. Nothing to do with coronavirus. He’s perfectly alright,” franchise CEO Menon said.

CSKIndian Premier Leagueindian premier league 2020ipl 2020IPL in UAEKKRKXIP

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more