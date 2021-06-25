IPL Teams to Visit UAE Next Month to Finalise Logistics Ahead of Resumption: Report

Ahead of the resumption of IPL 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), few teams have reportedly planned to send their officials to the gulf nation next month to finalise the logistics among other things.

The teams are also keeping an eye on COVID-19 protocols. Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the remainder of IPL 2021 will take place in UAE between September and October.

IPL, which was held in India earlier in April-May, was suspended in May 4 midway through the season after several players and officials tested began testing positive for coronavirus.

And now ahead of the restart of the marquee event, the IPL teams want to cover all their bases. The IPL teams are also worried about the bulk booking and feel it would not be as easier as it was during last season (when entire IPL 2020 was held in UAE) as the international borders will be open for travel.

“We are looking at heading to the UAE post-July 6 once we get the go-ahead from the BCCI and the government so that we can seal the logistical deals. Unlike last year, bulk bookings won’t be as easy this year as you will have people travelling into the country and that makes the workaround bio-bubbles all the more critical," an official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The report further quotes another official as saying that they have approached the BCCI for travelling to UAE early and that getting approval from might take some time.

