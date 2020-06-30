IPL the Biggest Domestic Competition, Passion in India is Amazing: Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson called the Indian Premier League the 'biggest domestic competition'. Williamson said he wanted to take part in the tournament for the opportunity to gain and learn.
"The initial interest was obviously watching the IPL and seeing how big it was, it is the biggest domestic competition, T20 cricket being relatively new, what I saw was an opportunity to gain experience and learn," Williamson told Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube show titled 'DRS with Ash'.
"For us, to see the passion for cricket in India is an amazing thing, it is a brilliant competition and there is a high standard, a lot of other countries have followed suit to start their leagues," he added.
Williamson led Hyderabad in IPL 2018, with David Warner absent due to his ban for the spot-fixing saga. Williamson said leading the IPL team was different compared to leading New Zealand.
"It is quite different to lead New Zealand and an IPL franchise, initially I did not know what to expect, but like I mentioned it is an Indian competition so you are coming into quite a different culture, I was trying to keep an open mind, there is a lot of experience in all of the groups, it was an enjoyable season to lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad," Williamson said.
"The support staff have been there at Hyderabad for a long time and they have enjoyed success, it was about maintaining the style of play that we are known for," he added.
Williamson has played 41 matches in the IPL so far, managing to score 1,302 runs at an average of 38.29.
