IPL Title Rights: BCCI Likely to Ask Dream11 to Revisit Bids for 2021 and 2022
They have won the IPL title rights for this season but whether fantasy gaming platform Dream11 hold on to that for the next two editions will depend on how high they raise the bid as the BCCI is unwilling to settle for the current offer.
