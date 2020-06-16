IPL Could be Held From September 26 to November 8, Suggests Report
Even though the fate of T20 World Cup hangs in balance, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the BCCI has already started planning for the IPL. If the reports are to be believed, the mega event will take place from September 26 to November 8.
