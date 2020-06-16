Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL Could be Held From September 26 to November 8, Suggests Report

Even though the fate of T20 World Cup hangs in balance, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the BCCI has already started planning for the IPL. If the reports are to be believed, the mega event will take place from September 26 to November 8.

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
IPL Could be Held From September 26 to November 8, Suggests Report

Even though the fate of T20 World Cup hangs in balance, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the BCCI has already started planning for the IPL. If the reports are to be believed, the mega event will take place from September 26 to November 8.

Of course the dates are subject to change depending on the fate of the proposed World Cup as well. While there are reports surfacing that the BCCI might hold the IPL in some other country, now it is emerging that the tournament might be conducted in India itself. Though most of matches will only be restricted to Southern cities of Bengaluru and Chennai, due to the monsoon.

The action could also move to Mumbai in the second half of the tournament, if the Covid-19 situation improves in the city.

ALSO READ | There Won't be a Truncated IPL Just to Host an Asia Cup This Year: Report

Till now the IPL teams have not been informed about this decision, but the report further suggests that informal communication with the teams is taking place. At least a couple of franchises have given the nod for this.

But the BCCI has another problem in hand. There is a scheduled Asia Cup in the same window, and other major boards like the PCB and SLC might not agree for the cancellation of the tournament.

Earlier PCB had said that they will object to any change in the schedule of Asia Cup to accommodate the currently-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Our stance is absolutely clear, the Asia Cup is set for September and the only reason it should not take place is continued health safety issues. We will not accept that the Asia Cup is moved to accommodate the IPL," Wasim Khan had said on GTV News Channel.

