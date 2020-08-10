IPL to be staged in UAE after BCCI gets government clearance
This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place between Sept. 19 and Nov. 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Indian cricket board (BCCI) received government clearance, the Twenty20 league's chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Monday.
