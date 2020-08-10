Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

IPL to be staged in UAE after BCCI gets government clearance

This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place between Sept. 19 and Nov. 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Indian cricket board (BCCI) received government clearance, the Twenty20 league's chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Monday.

Reuters |August 10, 2020, 8:20 PM IST
IPL to be staged in UAE after BCCI gets government clearance

This year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place between Sept. 19 and Nov. 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Indian cricket board (BCCI) received government clearance, the Twenty20 league’s chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Monday.

The league was originally scheduled to begin in late March but had to be put off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the BCCI staring at a potential $534 million loss in revenue.

But Patel confirmed to Reuters via a text message that the T20 league had now received formal approval from the Indian government to proceed.

It is not the first time that the popular competition will be held outside India, with the 2009 edition taking place in South Africa as it coincided with India’s elections.

The UAE hosted the early matches of the tournament five years later for the same reason.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more