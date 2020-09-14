IPL: Top 10 Run Getters for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Top 10 Run Getters for Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB's success depends a lot on their top order which has the likes of Virat and ABD.

The star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit has not been able to match their potential with performances in the IPL so far. However, there have been a number of explosive players that have donned the jersey over the years. We take a look at the top 10 run getters for the franchise:

#1 Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli leads the run charts not only for RCB but also in the IPL. Kohli has peeled off 5412 runs in 177 matches at an average of 37.84 and with a strike rate of 131.61.

#2 AB de Villiers

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is one of the stars of the IPL and he has scored 3724 runs in 126 matches at an average of 41.84. The strike rate was awesome too at 159.55.

#3 Chris Gayle

The explosive southpaw is one of the most dangerous batsmen in the format and he owned the show as an opener for RCB. In 85 matches, he scored 3163 runs at an average of 43.32 and with a strike rate of 152.72.

#4 Jacques Kallis

The South African right-hander has always been a consistent performer for RCB and in 42 matches he has scored 1132 runs at 31.44 average.

#5 Rahul Dravid

The former Team India mainstay tweaked his game and was fairly successful even in the shortest format of the game. In 43 matches, Dravid scored 898 runs at an average of 26.41 and 122.84 strike rate.

#6 Parthiv Patel

One of the most effective wicket-keeper batsmen, Parthiv Patel has been a consistent performer for RCB as an opener. He has scored 731 runs in 32 matches at an average of 25.20.

#7 Mandeep Singh

The right-hander from Punjab has donned a number of hats for RCB. As a batsman, in 40 matches he has scored 597 runs at 22.11 average and a strike rate of 128.94.

#8 Tillakaratne Dilshan

Former Sri Lankan opening batsmen Dilshan was a welcome addition to RCB and he was a consistent performer. He scored 587 runs in 25 matches at 27.95 average.

#9 Robin Uthappa

Local boy Robin Uthappa was one of the most exciting players for RCB in the initial few years. He amassed 549 runs in 31 matches at an average of 23.86. The strike rate of 141.49 was up there among the best.

#10 Ross Taylor

The former New Zealand captain was a local favourite and he won a number of matches for RCB. In 22 matches, he scored 517 runs at an average of 30.41 and with a strike rate of 142.03.