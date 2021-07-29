IPL: Vinay Kumar Joins Mumbai Indians as Talent Scout

Former India and Karnataka pacer Vinay Kumar has joined Mumbai Indians as a talent scout ahead of the remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE, the franchise announced. The franchise had Parthiv Patel joining their talent scout division prior to the 2021 IPL.

A legend in Karnataka cricket, Vinay led them to two Ranji Trophy titles and was also a part of Mumbai Indians’ two winning campaigns, in 2015 and 2017.

He announced his retirement from the game in February this year.

“I am honoured for this opportunity to associate with Mumbai Indians again. Mumbai Indians strives for excellence in every aspect of the game, and scouting talents is undoubtedly their key strength. It’s a new chapter and personally, I reckon it as an opportunity for me to give back to cricket," he said.

“I am delighted to have Vinay join our talent scout programme. Mumbai Indians is established on strong fundamentals of discovering talent and belief in nurturing youth. I am confident Vinay will add value to our ideology and scouting strength," said Akash Ambani, Mumbai Indians’ owner.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL team, having won the trophy five times. They are also the defending champions. They’re currently fourth in the table for IPL 2021, having won four of their seven games.

Scouting becomes an important part of teams’ plans for the upcoming seasons, especially with the league set to become a 10-team competition.

Vinay has played 105 IPL matches, picking up 105 wickets at an economy of 8.39.

