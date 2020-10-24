- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatMatch Ended194/6(20.0) RR 9.7
IPL: Wasteful Shaw Dropped After String of Poor Scores
Prithvi Shaw failed to match the start since getting his 42 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 5. He has fallen mostly while trying to force the pace but in various ways.
- IANS
- Updated: October 24, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw's tweak in technique, that was made early in the tournament and acknowledged by team coach Ricky Ponting, doesn't seem to have helped him in the long run as the opening batsman has failed to go past 20 in the last five innings.
In fact, the Delhi Capitals' opener managed only single digit scores over the last four innings.
On Saturday, the team management decided to drop the batsman from their playing eleven and replaced him with fellow Mumbai batsman Ajinkya Rahane.
Shaw had started the tournament well after changing his stance, moving a bit towards off-stump. He made a couple of 60s and a 42 in his first five games. Ponting praised him and said that the team management has helped him back the tweak in technique.
However, the batsman failed to match the start since getting his 42 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 5. He has fallen mostly while trying to force the pace but in various ways.
Shaw has been criticised for playing far too many strokes in the air by former cricketers.
