IPL Will be a Great Event Even if it is Played Without Crowds: Pat Cummins
Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that safety of fans should be the priority amid the global coronavirus pandemic and that's why if a situation arises, he won't mind playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) before empty stands.
IPL Will be a Great Event Even if it is Played Without Crowds: Pat Cummins
Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that safety of fans should be the priority amid the global coronavirus pandemic and that's why if a situation arises, he won't mind playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) before empty stands.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings