IPL Will Revert to Home And Away Format From Next Season: Report

The next season of the Indian Premier League will return to its home and away format with the covid pandemic easing out and thus allowing the teams to travel more frequently. The IPL 2022 was held in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Two new teams made their debuts during the season including Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. While Hardik Pandya-led GT became the champions, LSG, who were captained by KL Rahul, made it to the playoffs.

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all the 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” The Times of India quoted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly as saying in a letter to the state associations.

In the letter, Ganguly mentioned that all domestic multi-day tournaments will be played in the traditional home-away format. “All multi-day tournaments are going back to the traditional home-away format. All the white-ball tournaments will, in the group stage, be followed by the knockouts,” Ganguly said.

The IPL was held in a different format with the 10 teams divided into two groups of five each. However, the fixtures were designed such that the total number of matches per side were limited to 14 – as was the case in the previous season.

He also added that the ongoing season of Irani Cup will have two editions.

“The upcoming domestic season will feature two editions of the Irani Cup-Saurashtra, who were the Ranji Trophy champions for the 2019-20 season will take on the Rest of India team at Rajkot from 1-5 October, 2022. Madhya Pradesh, who won their maiden Ranji Trophy championship in the 2021-22 season, beating Mumbai at Bengaluru, will participate in their first-ever Irani Cup, to be played from 1-5 March, 2023 at Indore,” Ganguly wrote.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also plans to hold the inaugural season of women’s IPL early next year.

