IPL Windfall: BCCI Set to Increase Prize Money For Domestic Tournaments, Ranji Trophy Winner to Get Rs 2 Crore

The BCCI is reportedly planning to increase the prize money of its various domestic tournaments including for the Ranji Trophy the winner of which now will receive a cool Rs 2 crore. The decision reportedly comes in wake of the whopping Rs 48,390 crore the board has earned from the sale of IPL media rights.

A host of major calls were taken during BCCI’s Apex Council meeting on Thursday in Mumbai that included dropping List A tournament Deodhar Trophy from domestic calendar. According to a report in The Indian Express, a packed domestic season is the reason behind the culling.

“We couldn’t find space with so many matches to be played during the domestic season which is scheduled to start from September this year,” the daily quoted a BCCI official as saying.

The meeting was chaired by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly with general secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal also present.

Aside from the prize money, the Ranji Trophy will also see the reintroduction of Elite and Plate groups. The premier red-ball competition is expected to start from December and will see the 32 teams being divided into four Elite groups of eight each and the remaining six teams will be placed in the Plate group.

“The Apex Council has decided to give powers to office bearers to decide on the revised prize money,” the BCCI official was quoted as saying.

The board has also agreed to have DRS in place for the next Ranji season following a series of dubious decisions. “The BCCI has agreed in principle to have the DRS system in place for next season. If everything goes smoothly, the BCCI will have a DRS system for all live games,” a BCCI official said.

BCCI is planning a full domestic season starting with Duleep Trophy in September. A women’s U-16 category will also be introduced from the next season.

