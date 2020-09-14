IPL2020: Top 10 Highest Run-Getters for Kolkata Knight Riders

Top 10 run-getters for Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan are top three on the list of run scorers for KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most popular IPL sides. They have won the title twice and here, we take a look at the top 10 run-getters for the franchise in their history.

#1 Gautam Gambhir

The man who led them to both the titles, Gautam Gambhir was one of their most prolific run makers as well. He scored 3035 runs in 108 matches with an average of 31.61 and a strike rate 124.28.

#2 Robin Uthappa

The right-hander was another run machine for KKR and he has scored 2439 runs in 86 matches (84 innings) with an average of 30.48.

#3 Yusuf Pathan

The hard-hitting all-rounder has been a match-winner for KKR and in 106 matches he notched up 1893 runs in 106 matches (91 innings) with an average of 31.55 and 138.27 strike rate.

#4 Andre Rusell

The West Indian superman is perhaps the most complete T20 player in the recent times. He has been brilliant for KKR as he has scored 1342 runs in 57 matches at an average of 35.31.

#5 Jacques Kallis

The South African legend has also been a consistent performer for KKR. In 56 matches, he has scored 1295 at an average of 26.42 and with a strike rate 106.76.

#6 Chris Lynn

Australia’s powerful right-hander has been blazing for KKR as in 40 matches he has scored 1274 runs at 34.43 with a strike rate of 141.39.

#7 Manish Pandey

The Karnataka right-hander has played a number of useful cameos for KKR and he has amassed 1270 runs in 55 matches with an average of 31.75.

#8 Sourav Ganguly

The former Indian captain was a marquee player for KKR during the initial few years. He has scored 1031 runs in 40 matches for the franchise at 28.63 at a strike rate of 110.50.

#9 Manoj Tiwary

One of Bengal’s prolific batsmen, Manoj Tiwary played useful knocks for KKR and in 54 matches, he scored 1002 runs at an average of 29.47 and with a strike rate of 111.70.

#10 Brendon McCullum

The former New Zealand skipper and current coach of KKR Brendon McCullum was explosive for the side. The opener garnered 882 runs In 35 matches at an average of 27.56. The strike rate was a phenomenal 120.65.