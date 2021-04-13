- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Who Will Sanjana Ganesan Root for in KKR vs MI Clash? Netizens Divided
Sanjana Ganesan recently got married to team India and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 13, 2021, 9:19 PM IST
One of the questions that are doing round in the social media as Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians fight it out in Chennai in their Indian Premier League clash is, who will Sanjana Ganesan support?
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Ganesan, who recently tied the knot with star Mumbai Indians cricketer Jasprit Bumrah started her IPL career with KKR. She used to present exclusive shows for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named ‘The Knight Club’ where KKR fans get the opportunity to interact and talk about the team
The two recently got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Goa. The cricketer and the anchor took time off their profession and successfully managed to keep things discreet during the times of the pandemic.
Both Mumbai and Kolkata have passionate fans. While KKR lovers feel Sanjana – who has been a part of the KKR outfit as an anchor – would support the purple and gold brigade. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians’ fans feel Sanjana would root for them as Bumrah would be starring for MI.
Sanjana is part of the coveted 18-member broadcasting unit for the lucrative T20 league.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule