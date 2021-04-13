IPL 2021: Who Will Sanjana Ganesan Root for in KKR vs MI Clash? Netizens Divided

One of the questions that are doing round in the social media as Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians fight it out in Chennai in their Indian Premier League clash is, who will Sanjana Ganesan support?

Ganesan, who recently tied the knot with star Mumbai Indians cricketer Jasprit Bumrah started her IPL career with KKR. She used to present exclusive shows for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named ‘The Knight Club’ where KKR fans get the opportunity to interact and talk about the team

The two recently got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Goa. The cricketer and the anchor took time off their profession and successfully managed to keep things discreet during the times of the pandemic.

Both Mumbai and Kolkata have passionate fans. While KKR lovers feel Sanjana – who has been a part of the KKR outfit as an anchor – would support the purple and gold brigade. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians’ fans feel Sanjana would root for them as Bumrah would be starring for MI.

Sanjana is part of the coveted 18-member broadcasting unit for the lucrative T20 league.

