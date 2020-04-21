IPL's Big Money Can Add Pressure, People Try to Drag You Down: Yuvraj
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday said pressure of being a big money buy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is felt when you don't perform and people talk about all that moolah going to waste, all the time. Yuvraj still holds the record of being IPL's most-expensive buy.
IPL's Big Money Can Add Pressure, People Try to Drag You Down: Yuvraj
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday said pressure of being a big money buy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is felt when you don't perform and people talk about all that moolah going to waste, all the time. Yuvraj still holds the record of being IPL's most-expensive buy.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings