IPL's First Copy: Gang of Cons in Gujarat Stage Fake T20 League to Dupe Russian Punters

We all are aware of the brand value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and how extravagant the event is. It has been one of a kind which has skyrocketed the stature of T20 cricket on the world map. But a group of a few people in Gujarat even tried to dupe this tournament at a village farm and successfully lured punts from Russia to bet on the fake IPL matches.

First Copy of the Indian Premier League

As reported by the Times of India (TOI), the Mehsana district police have nabbed four people behind this entire racket. It has been learned that they set up the entire thing in such a way that it seemed close to real IPL games to the Russians.

Farm labourers were made the cricketers, 5 high-definition cameras were installed to cover the proceedings, and umpires used fake wacky-talkies to make it look real. The most interesting, rather hilarious part of the plan was that a commentator from Meerut was hired who could mimic Harsha Bhogle.

As per the report, people acting as players were the unemployed youth, around 21 in number, of Molipur village. They took turns wearing jerseys of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. The crowd noise was downloaded from the internet and played in the background to make it look real.

The matches were being live-streamed on a YouTube channel while the tournament was named as Indian Premier Cricket League. It all started three weeks after the IPL 2022 concluded and the bets from the Russian punts were put on a Telegram channel set up by the gang.

Police in action

The fake IPL had reached its ‘quarter-final’ stage before the organizers were nabbed by the Mehsana police.

According to police, one Shoeb Davda has been identified as the ‘chief organiser’. He had returned from Russia after working there for eight months.

“Shoeb hired the farm of Ghulam Masih and installed halogen lights there. He readied 21 farm labourers, promising them Rs 400 per match. Next, he hired cameramen and bought t-shirts of IPL teams,” police official Bhavesh Rathod was quoted as saying.

Shoeb told police that he met one Asif Mohammed while working at the Russian pub and the latter masterminded the con. After returning to Molipur, Shoeb approached Sadiq Davda, Saqib, Saifi and Mohammed Kolu, who played umpires. Saqib, a resident of Meerut, was roped in as the commentator.

“Shoeb would take live bets over the Telegram channel. He would instruct Kolu, the umpire, over a walkie-talkie to signal fours and sixes. Kolu communicated the same to the batsman and the bowler. Acting on the instructions, the bowler would deliver a slow ball, enabling the batsman to hit it for a four or a six,” the police said further.

