Iqbal Qasim Named New Chairman of PCB's Cricket Committee

Live

IND IN NZ, 5 T20I SERIES, 2020 4th T20I, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, 31 January, 2020

2ND INN

India

165/8 (20.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

165/7 (20.0)

Match Tied
Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Sri Lanka need 248 runs to win
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 4, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 31 January, 2020

1ST INN

Afghanistan Under-19 *

169/8 (45.0)

Afghanistan Under-19
v/s
Pakistan Under-19
Pakistan Under-19

Toss won by Afghanistan Under-19 (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Qualifier, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 31 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Sixers

142/7 (20.0)

Sydney Sixers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

51/5 (9.2)

Melbourne Stars need 93 runs in 66 balls at 8.45 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Former left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim has been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) influential Cricket Committee.

PTI |January 31, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
Qasim, who played 50 Tests and has also remained chief selector in the past, will head a revamped committee which includes former captain Wasim Akram, former Test players Umar Gul, Ali Naqvi and ex-women's team captain and presently chief selector Urooj Mumtaz.

PCB's CEO Wasim Khan and Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan are co-opted members of the committee.

The committee was previously headed by former Test batsman Mohsin Khan and included Misbah-ul-Haq, who is now the head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan team.

The PCB said that the committee will advise the Board chairman Ehsan Mani on cricket-related matters, including performances of the national cricket teams and their managements, domestic cricket structure, high-performance centres and playing conditions.

The committee will have the powers to invite relevant personnel for its quarterly meetings to assist as part of its evaluation, assessment and recommendation process.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said it was heartening to have put together a wide-ranging, knowledgeable, experienced and respected group whose commitment and involvement in the game is second to none.

"These members are representatives of all key stakeholders within the game. More importantly, and in line with our policy, they are completely independent, which, in turn, will assist the PCB management to further improve the health of the game in Pakistan," he said.

The Cricket Committee gained importance after the World Cup last year when it recommended wholesome changes in the Pakistan team management, including a recommendation to release head coach Mickey Arthur from his contract and sacking of other support staff.

The committee will hold quarterly meetings or as and when required.

Qasim made it clear that the game belonged to the people of the country and the committee was there to make a positive and meaningful contribution to Pakistan cricket.

iqbal qasimPakistan Cricket BoardpcbPCB Cricket Committee

