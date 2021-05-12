IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland A vs Netherlands A, May 12 3:15 pm PM IST

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Netherlands A tour of Ireland match between Ireland A vs Netherlands A: Ireland A and Netherlands A teams will face each other in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Oak Hill Cricket Club in Wicklow. The match will kick-start at 3:15 pm (IST). The hosts had a decent start to the seriesafter they won the first match by 94 runs. On the other hand, the visitors did show enough promise in the first encounter and will look to give a cracking reply on Wednesday.

The wicket at Wicklow offers more assistance for the bowlers, especially the pacers who can get a lot of movement off the surface with the new ball. However, with the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss. The average score at the venue is 164 and anything around 250 being a competitive total here.

The temperature will hover around 10-11 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with 71 percent humidity and 51 percent of rainfall.

Ahead of the match between Ireland A and the Netherlands A; here is everything you need to know:

IR-A vs NED-A Telecast

Not televised in India

IR-A vs NED-A Live Streaming

The match between IR-A vs NED-A is available to be streamed live on Ireland Cricket’s official YouTube Channel.

IR-A vs NED-A Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 12 at the Oak Hill Cricket Club. The game will start at 3:15 pm (IST).

IR-A vs NED-A captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Stephan Myburgh

Vice-Captain: George Dockrell

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Stephan Myburgh, William Porterfield, Harry Tector

All-rounder: George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek

Bowlers: Philippe Boissevain, Peter Chase, Craig Young

IR-A vs NED-A probable playing XI:

Ireland-A: William Porterfield, Tim Tector, Harry Tector (C), Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny (WK), George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase, Neil Rock

Netherlands-A: Tonny Staal, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (C, WK), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmad, Vivian Kingma

