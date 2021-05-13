IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland A vs Netherlands A, May 13 3:15 pm PM IST

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Netherlands A tour of Ireland match between Ireland A vs Netherlands A:With the series tied at 1-1, Ireland A and Netherlands A teams will face each other in the third and final ODI at the Oak Hill Cricket Club in Wicklow on Thursday. The match will kick-start at 3:15 pm (IST). The hosts had a decent start to the series, after they won the first match by 94 runs,while the visitors made a good comeback in the second match and won by five wickets at the same venue. With a series triumph on their minds, both sides will go all-out for the win.

The wicket at Wicklow offers more assistance for the bowlers, especially the pacers who can get a lot of movement off the surface with the new ball early on, while the spinners will play a crucial role in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

The temperature will hover around 10-11 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with 76 percent humidity and 51 percent of rainfall.

Ahead of the match between Ireland A and the Netherlands A; here is everything you need to know:

IR-A vs NED-A Telecast

Not televised in India

IR-A vs NED-A Live Streaming

The match between IR-A vs NED-A is available to be streamed live on Ireland Cricket’s official YouTube Channel.

IR-A vs NED-A Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 13 at the Oak Hill Cricket Club. The game will start at 3:15 pm (IST).

IR-A vs NED-A captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ben Cooper

Vice-Captain: George Dockrell

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Stephen Doheny

Batsmen: Ben Cooper, Stephan Myburgh, Tim Tector

All-rounder: Bas de Leede, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Logan van Beek

Bowlers: Peter Chase, Paul van Meekeren, Philippe Boissevain

IR-A vs NED-A probable playing XI:

Ireland-A: William Porterfield, Tim Tector, Harry Tector (C), Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny (WK), George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase, Neil Rock

Netherlands-A: Tonny Staal, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (C, WK), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmad, Vivian Kingma

