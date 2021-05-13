- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland A vs Netherlands A, May 13 3:15 pm PM IST
Check here IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Ireland A vs Netherlands A Match 3. Also check the schedule of Ireland A and Netherlands A
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 12:03 PM IST
IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Netherlands A tour of Ireland match between Ireland A vs Netherlands A:With the series tied at 1-1, Ireland A and Netherlands A teams will face each other in the third and final ODI at the Oak Hill Cricket Club in Wicklow on Thursday. The match will kick-start at 3:15 pm (IST). The hosts had a decent start to the series, after they won the first match by 94 runs,while the visitors made a good comeback in the second match and won by five wickets at the same venue. With a series triumph on their minds, both sides will go all-out for the win.
The wicket at Wicklow offers more assistance for the bowlers, especially the pacers who can get a lot of movement off the surface with the new ball early on, while the spinners will play a crucial role in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.
The temperature will hover around 10-11 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with 76 percent humidity and 51 percent of rainfall.
Ahead of the match between Ireland A and the Netherlands A; here is everything you need to know:
IR-A vs NED-A Telecast
Not televised in India
IR-A vs NED-A Live Streaming
The match between IR-A vs NED-A is available to be streamed live on Ireland Cricket’s official YouTube Channel.
IR-A vs NED-A Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, May 13 at the Oak Hill Cricket Club. The game will start at 3:15 pm (IST).
IR-A vs NED-A captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Ben Cooper
Vice-Captain: George Dockrell
IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Stephen Doheny
Batsmen: Ben Cooper, Stephan Myburgh, Tim Tector
All-rounder: Bas de Leede, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Logan van Beek
Bowlers: Peter Chase, Paul van Meekeren, Philippe Boissevain
IR-A vs NED-A probable playing XI:
Ireland-A: William Porterfield, Tim Tector, Harry Tector (C), Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny (WK), George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase, Neil Rock
Netherlands-A: Tonny Staal, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (C, WK), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmad, Vivian Kingma
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking