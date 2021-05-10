IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Ireland A vs Netherlands A OD 2021, May 10 2:45 pm IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Ireland A vs Netherlands A OD 2021, May 10 2:45 pm IST
Check here IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Netherlands A tour of Ireland match between Ireland A vs Netherlands A. Also, check the schedule of the Ireland A vs Netherlands A match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 10, 2021, 10:57 AM IST
IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Netherlands A tour of Ireland match between Ireland A vs Netherlands A: Ireland A are slated to host the Netherlands A for three-match One Day International (ODI) series and the tournament opener will be played on Monday, May 10, at the Oak Hill Cricket Club. The match will kick-start at 2:45 pm (IST).Ireland A side seems pretty balanced at the moment. While they have William Porterfield in batting, George Dockrell has the experience in the middle and Peter Chase is expected to lead their bowling unit.
On the other hand, the Netherlands-A does not have any experienced player in their line-up. The Scott Edwards-led unit is full of young blood.Ben Cooper is expected to lead the Netherlands batting department and all-rounder Logan Van Beek has also proven himself on many occasions in the past. Bas de Leede is another player from the NED-A squad to watch out for.
Both Ireland A and the Netherlands will look to start the ODI series on a positive note when they face each other on Monday.
Ahead of the match between Ireland A and the Netherlands A; here is everything you need to know:
IR-A vs NED-A Telecast
Not televised in India
IR-A vs NED-A Live Streaming
The match between IR-A vs NED-A is available to be streamed live on Ireland Cricket’s official YouTube Channel.
IR-A vs NED-A Match Details
The match will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Oak Hill Cricket Club. The game will start at 02:45 pm (IST).
IR-A vs NED-A captain, vice-captain:
Captain: George Dockrell
Vice-Captain: Ben Cooper
IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction
Keepers – Scott Edwards
Batsmen – Ben Cooper, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, James McCollum
All-rounder – George Dockrell, Logan van Beek
Bowlers – Paul Van Meekeren, Craig Young, Peter Chase, Barry McCarthy
IR-A vs NED-A probable playing XI:
Ireland-A: Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Craig Young
Netherlands-A: Scott Edwards (c), Tobias Visee, Ben Cooper, Stephen Myburgh, Tonny Staal, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Logan Van Beek, Bas de Leede, Paul Van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking