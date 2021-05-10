IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Ireland A vs Netherlands A OD 2021, May 10 2:45 pm IST

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Netherlands A tour of Ireland match between Ireland A vs Netherlands A: Ireland A are slated to host the Netherlands A for three-match One Day International (ODI) series and the tournament opener will be played on Monday, May 10, at the Oak Hill Cricket Club. The match will kick-start at 2:45 pm (IST).Ireland A side seems pretty balanced at the moment. While they have William Porterfield in batting, George Dockrell has the experience in the middle and Peter Chase is expected to lead their bowling unit.

On the other hand, the Netherlands-A does not have any experienced player in their line-up. The Scott Edwards-led unit is full of young blood.Ben Cooper is expected to lead the Netherlands batting department and all-rounder Logan Van Beek has also proven himself on many occasions in the past. Bas de Leede is another player from the NED-A squad to watch out for.

Both Ireland A and the Netherlands will look to start the ODI series on a positive note when they face each other on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Ireland A and the Netherlands A; here is everything you need to know:

IR-A vs NED-A Telecast

Not televised in India

IR-A vs NED-A Live Streaming

The match between IR-A vs NED-A is available to be streamed live on Ireland Cricket’s official YouTube Channel.

IR-A vs NED-A Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Oak Hill Cricket Club. The game will start at 02:45 pm (IST).

IR-A vs NED-A captain, vice-captain:

Captain: George Dockrell

Vice-Captain: Ben Cooper

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Keepers – Scott Edwards

Batsmen – Ben Cooper, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, James McCollum

All-rounder – George Dockrell, Logan van Beek

Bowlers – Paul Van Meekeren, Craig Young, Peter Chase, Barry McCarthy

IR-A vs NED-A probable playing XI:

Ireland-A: Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Craig Young

Netherlands-A: Scott Edwards (c), Tobias Visee, Ben Cooper, Stephen Myburgh, Tonny Staal, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Logan Van Beek, Bas de Leede, Paul Van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

