​IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands-A OD 2021, May 11 3:15 pm PM IST

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Netherlands A tour of Ireland match between Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands-A OD: Ireland A and Netherlands A teams will face each other in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Oak Hill Cricket Club in the Irish City of Wicklow. The match will kick-start at 3:15 pm (IST). The first match was postponed due to inclement weather and they will be keen to continue their winning streaks from their respective domestic tournaments, the Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup and Dutch OD Cup, respectively.

Ireland A side seems pretty balanced at the moment. While they have William Porterfield in batting, George Dockrell has the experience in the middle and Peter Chase is expected to lead their bowling unit. On the other hand, the Netherlands-A do not have any experienced player in their line-up, however, Tonny Staal and Philippe Boissevain were overwhelming in the Dutch OD tournament, bagging 109 runs and five wickets in two innings, respectively.

Both sides will look to get a positive start in the ODI series when they face each other on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Wolves vs Netherlands-A OD; here is everything you need to know:

IR-A vs NED-A Telecast

Not televised in India

IR-A vs NED-A Live Streaming

The match between IR-A vs NED-A is available to be streamed live on Ireland Cricket’s official YouTube Channel.

IR-A vs NED-A Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 12at the Oak Hill Cricket Club. The game will start at 3:15 pm (IST).

IR-A vs NED-A captain, vice-captain:

Captain: George Dockrell

Vice-Captain: Ben Cooper

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper – Scott Edwards

Batsmen – Ben Cooper, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, James McCollum

All-rounder – George Dockrell, Logan van Beek

Bowlers – Paul Van Meekeren, Craig Young, Peter Chase, Barry McCarthy

IR-A vs NED-A probable playing XI:

Ireland Wolves: Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Craig Young

Netherlands-A: Scott Edwards (c), Tobias Visee, Ben Cooper, Stephen Myburgh, Tonny Staal, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Logan Van Beek, Bas de Leede, Paul Van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

