IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s One-off tour match, September 06, 3:00 PM IST

IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s One-off tour match between Ireland A and Zimbabwe Select XI: Ireland A cricket team are all set to lock horns with Zimbabwe Select XI in the One-off tour match. The List A match will be played at the Northern Ireland Cricket Ground on September 6, Monday, at 3:00 PM IST. The one-off tour game will act as a practice match for both teams for the upcoming three-match One Day Internationals (ODI) series.

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe ODI series will be played from September 8 to September 13. The two sides were last up against each other in a five-match T20I series. Ireland dominated the shortest format of the game by scripting a 3-2 win.

Ahead of the match between Ireland A and Zimbabwe Select XI. Here is everything you need to know:

IR-A vs ZIMS Telecast

The practice game between Ireland A and Zimbabwe Select XI will not be telecasted in India.

IR-A vs ZIMS Live Streaming

The IR-A vs ZIMS match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IR-A vs ZIMS Match Details

The One-off tour match will be played at the Northern Ireland Cricket Ground on September 06, Monday at 3:00 PM IST.

IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- William Porterfield

Vice-Captain- Ryan Burl

Suggested Playing XI for IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Jeremy Lawlor, William Porterfield

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, Barry McCarthy, Blessing Muzarabani

IR-A vs ZIMS Probable XIs:

Ireland A: William Porterfield, Jeremy Lawlor, Murray Commins, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Josh Manley, Aaron Cawley, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Matt Ford, Barry McCarthy

Zimbabwe Select XI: Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Brandon Taylor, Milton Sumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Craig Ervin, Dion Myers

