IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction For Women's Summer Tri-Series 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 21, 8:30 PM IST

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Summer Tri-Series 2022 match between Ireland Women and Australia Women: Ireland Women will clash against Australia Women for the second time in the Women’s Summer Tri-Series 2022 on Thursday. Australia will walk into the game as favourites as they scripted a dominating win over Ireland in their last game.

It was a batting collapse for Ireland. They posted only 99 runs on the scoreboard with no player making a contribution of even 25 runs. Alana King caused the most damage with the ball by picking three wickets. Chasing the total, Australia won in 12.5 overs as Beth Mooney played a knock of unbeaten 45 runs.

The dominating victory has pushed the Australia team to the top of the points table. Ireland, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom. After losing to Australia, the team registered a 13-run defeat against Pakistan Women.

Playing against Pakistan, Ireland ended up with only 83 runs in 14 overs while following the target of 93.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Women and Australia Women, here is everything you need to know:

IR-W vs AU-W Telecast

Ireland Women vs Australia Women game will not be telecast in India.

IR-W vs AU-W Live Streaming

The IR-W vs AU-W fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IR-W vs AU-W Match Details

Ireland Women and Australia Women will play against each other at the Bready Cricket Club at 8:30 PM IST on July 21, Thursday.

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-Captain: Gaby Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Rebecca Stokell, Beth Mooney, Gaby Lewis, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Jane Maguire, Ava Canning, Alana King

IR-W vs AU-W Probable XIs

Ireland Women: Ava Canning, Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron (wk)

Australia Women: Alana King, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Darcie Brown, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner

