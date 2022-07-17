IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Summer Tri-Series 2022 match, July 17, 08:30 PM IST

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Summer Tri-Series 2022 match between Ireland Women and Australia Women:

Ireland Women will kickstart their campaign in the Women’s Summer Tri-series 2022 with a fight against Australia Women. Bready Cricket Club will play host for the much-fancied game on Sunday.

Australia will be the favorite to get off to a promising start in the T20 Championship. They have picked the same 15-member squad for the tri-series that won the World Cup earlier this year in New Zealand. The team will be missing the services of spinner Jess Jonassen as she tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team hasn’t played many T20Is lately. Their last T20I series came in January against England and resulted in them winning by 1-0.

Speaking of Ireland, they played against South Africa last month in a three-match T20I series. The tour didn’t go as per the plan for Ireland as they lost by 1-2. However, the team will be confident against Australia as a lot of their main players including Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, and Ava Canning are back in the team.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Women and Australia Women, here is everything you need to know:

IR-W vs AU-W Telecast

Ireland Women vs Australia Women game will not be telecast in India

IR-W vs AU-W Live Streaming

The IR-W vs AU-W fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IR-W vs AU-W Match Details

Ireland Women and Australia Women will play against each other at the Bready Cricket Club at 08:30 PM IST on July 17, Sunday.

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Annabel Sutherland

Vice-Captain – Laura Delany

Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Cara Murray, Ava Canning, Amanda-Jade Wellington

IR-W vs AU-W2 Probable XIs:

Ireland Women: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

