IR-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers match, August 26, 2:00 PM IST

IR-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers between Ireland Women and Germany Women:The second match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021 will witness a high-voltage match between Ireland Women and Germany Women. La Manga Club in Cartagena will host the game on August 26, Thursday at 2:00 PM IST.

Ireland Women will start the Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers as the favorites. The team has been in good touch lately and have scripted victory in a handful of international and domestic leagues. Ireland last defeated Netherlands in a four-match T20I series by 2-1. Before the Netherlands andIreland had also scripted a 3-1 win over Scotland Women.

On the other hand, Germany Women are also in fine form and will give a tough competition to Ireland Women. Germany recently outclassed France Women in a five-match T20I series by 5-0. Both the teams are expected to field their strongest playing XI in their opening match.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Women and Germany Women; here is everything you need to know:

IR-W vs GR-W Telecast

The Ireland Women vs Germany Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

IR-W vs GR-W Live Streaming

The match between IR-W vs GR-W is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IR-W vs GR-W Match Details

The second match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers will be played between Ireland Women and Germany Women at the La Manga Club in Cartagena on August 26, Thursday at 2:00 PM IST.

IR-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Laura Delany

Vice-Captain- Anuradha Doddaballapur

Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs GR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Karthika Vijayaraghavan

Batsmen: Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Janet Ronalds

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough

Bowlers: Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Anne Bierwisch

IR-W vs GR-W Probable XIs:

Ireland Women: Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Lara Maritz, Mary Waldron (wk), Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis

Germany Women: Janet Ronalds, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Sharanya Sadarangani, Emma Bargna, Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Suzanne McAnanama, Peris Wadenpohl, Anne Bierwisch, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk)

