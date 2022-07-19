IR-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Summer Tri-Series 2022 match, July 19, 8:30 PM IST

IR-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Summer Tri-Series 2022 match between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women: In the upcoming Women’s Summer Tri-Series 2022 match, Ireland Women will be taking on Pakistan Women at the Bready Cricket Club. Pakistan Women will hope for a full game of cricket on Tuesday.

The team locked horns with Australia Women in the curtain-raiser. The match was abandoned due to rain after the Women in Green scored 56 runs for six wickets in eight overs. Pakistan will hope to move to the top of the table with good performances from Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, and Aliya Riaz.

Speaking of Ireland Women, they were handed a nine-wicket defeat by Australia Women in their opening match. The team scored only 99 runs in their 20 overs and the Women in Yellow easily chased the total within 12.5 overs. Ireland batters need to show more intent with the bat. Playing against Australia, no player added even 25 runs to the scoreboard.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women, here is everything you need to know:

IR-W vs PAK-W Telecast

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women game will not be telecast in India.

IR-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming

The IR-W vs PAK-W fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IR-W vs PAK-W Match Details

Ireland Women and Pakistan Women will play against each other at the Bready Cricket Club at 8:30 PM IST on July 19, Tuesday.

IR-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Nidar Dar

Vice-Captain – Kainat Imtiaz

Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Bismah Maroof, Gaby Lewis, Aliya Riaz, Rebecca Stockell

All-rounders: Nidar Dar, Laura Delany, Kainat Imtiaz

Bowlers: Anam Amin, Ava Canning, Cara Murray



IR-W vs PAK-W Probable XIs:

Ireland Women: Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stockell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Cara Murry, Mary Waldron (wk)

Pakistan Women: Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz

