IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction For 3rd ODI: Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 17, Dublin, 3:15 PM IST

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IR-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI match between Ireland Women vs South Africa Women: The third and final ODI of the bilateral series between Ireland-W and South Africa-W will take place on June 17 at theClontarf Cricket Club in Dublin. The South African team has won the previous two fixtures and has already secured the series. They will be looking to complete a dominant 3-0 whitewash of the ODI series.

After two humiliating defeats, the Irish team will be playing for restoring their pride in the 3rd ODI. The biggest issue for Ireland at the moment is their inconsistent batting performance. The experienced players like Shauna Kavanagh and Rachel Delaney have not managed to score big runs on the board. Both the players will be hoping to put up a better performance on Friday.

The African team has been absolutely clinical in all three departments of the game. Top-order batters Lara Goodall and Laura Wolvaardt put up another brilliant partnership to see the Proteas home quite easily in the last ODI. The off-spinner Raisibe Ntozakhehave bagged 6 wickets to destroy the Irish batting lineup. The South African team looks quite strong on paper and might just pull off a 3-0 victory in the series.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Women vs South Africa Women; here is everything you need to know:

IR-W vs SA-W Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the3rd ODI match between Ireland Women vs South Africa Women.

IR-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The match between Ireland Women vs South Africa Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IR-W vs SA-W Match Details

The IR-W vs SA-W match will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin on Friday, June 17, at 3:15 pm IST.

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lara Goodall

Vice-Captain: Raisibe Ntozakhe

Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mary Waldron

Batters: Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Delmi Tucker, Sune Luus, Leah Paul

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Jane Maguire

Ireland Women vs South Africa Women Possible XIs

Ireland Women Predicted Line-up: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (c), Mary Waldron (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Arlene Kelly, Sarah Forbes, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray

South Africa Women Predicted Line-up: Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Raisibe Ntozakhe

