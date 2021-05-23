- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable Playing XIs For Ireland Women And Scotland Women 1st T20I Match, May 23, 5:30 PM IST
Check here IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Women’s International Match between Ireland Women and Scotland Women. Also, check the schedule of the Ireland Women and Scotland Women match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 23, 2021, 1:01 PM IST
IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s International match between Ireland Women and Scotland Women: The first match of four match series between Ireland Women and Scotland Women is scheduled for Sunday, May 23. The outing will kick start at 5:30 PM IST at Stormont. The remaining three matches will be held on May 24, May 26 and May 27.
From the probable line up of the two sides it seems like the match will be an interesting one. However, one element that could play a spoilsport in the outing is the possibility of rain. If that happens it will be difficult to witness some good bowling as the players will find it tough to grip the ball.
All you need to know about IR-W vs SC-W match on Sunday, May 23:
IR-W vs SC-W Telecast
The match will not be telecast in India.
IR-W vs SC-W Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can follow the match through social media accounts of the teams.
IR-W vs SC-W Match Details
The first match of the series will be played on Sunday, May 23 at 5:30 PM IST. The two side will meet at Stormont.
IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Kathryn Bryce
Vice-Captain: Gaby Lewis
Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Shauna Kavanagh, Sarah Bryce
Batsmen: Gaby Lewis, Rachel Delaney, Lorna Jack
All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast
Bowlers: Celeste Raack, Lara Maritz, Abbi Aitken-Drummond
IR-W vs SC-W Probable XIs
Ireland Women: Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Shauna Kavanagh, Lara Maritz, Rachel Delaney, Cara Murray and Jenny Sparrow
Scotland Women: Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce, Becky Glen, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ellen Watson, Katie McGill, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Abbi Aitken-Drummond and Megan McColl
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
