IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Fantasy Tips, 2nd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 2021 Match May 25, 5:30 pm IST
Check here IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the 2nd T20I match between Ireland Women and Scotland Women. Also, check the schedule of the Ireland Women vs Scotland Women match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 25, 2021, 12:38 PM IST
IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Ireland Women and Scotland Women: Ireland Women will square off against Scotland Women in the second T20 International of the four-match series. The marquee clash will be hosted at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on May 25, Tuesday at 5:30 pm IST.
Entering the second T20I, Scotland Women will have an edge over Ireland Women as they won the first T20 International by 11 runs. While Ireland will be hoping to script a comeback in the four-match series, Scotland will look forward to continuing their winning momentum.
It was a bad day at the office for the batters of both teams. Batting first, Scotland could manage just 87 runs on the scoreboard. However, their bowling unit presented a stunning show as they managed to restrict Ireland to 76 runs to take Scotland home. Going into the second T20I, both the teams will hope to improve their performance with the willow.
Ahead of the match between Ireland Women and Scotland Women; here is everything you need to know:
IR-W vs SC-W Telecast
The four-match T20I series between Ireland Women and Scotland Women is not being broadcast on TV in India.
IR-W vs SC-W Live Streaming
The match between IR-W vs SC-W is available to be streamed live on the social media handles of both teams.
IR-W vs SC-W Match Details
The second T20 International between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on May 25, Tuesday at 5:30 pm IST.
IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Kathryn Bryce
Vice-Captain: Katie McGill
Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce, Shauna Kavanagh
Batsmen: Katie McGill, Gaby Lewis, Becky Glen
All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany
Bowlers: Celeste Raack, Katherine Fraser, Ava Canning
IR-W vs SC-W Probable XIs
Ireland Women: Laura Delany(c), Ava Canning, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh(w), Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell
Scotland Women: Sarah Bryce(w), Becky Glen, Kathryn Bryce(c), Katie McGill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Megan McColl, Samantha Haggo, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
