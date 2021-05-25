IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Fantasy Tips, 2nd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 2021 Match May 25, 5:30 pm IST

CRICKETNEXT

Check here IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the 2nd T20I match between Ireland Women and Scotland Women. Also, check the schedule of the Ireland Women vs Scotland Women match.

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Ireland Women and Scotland Women: Ireland Women will square off against Scotland Women in the second T20 International of the four-match series. The marquee clash will be hosted at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on May 25, Tuesday at 5:30 pm IST.

Entering the second T20I, Scotland Women will have an edge over Ireland Women as they won the first T20 International by 11 runs. While Ireland will be hoping to script a comeback in the four-match series, Scotland will look forward to continuing their winning momentum.

It was a bad day at the office for the batters of both teams. Batting first, Scotland could manage just 87 runs on the scoreboard. However, their bowling unit presented a stunning show as they managed to restrict Ireland to 76 runs to take Scotland home. Going into the second T20I, both the teams will hope to improve their performance with the willow.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Women and Scotland Women; here is everything you need to know:

IR-W vs SC-W Telecast

The four-match T20I series between Ireland Women and Scotland Women is not being broadcast on TV in India.

IR-W vs SC-W Live Streaming

The match between IR-W vs SC-W is available to be streamed live on the social media handles of both teams.

IR-W vs SC-W Match Details

The second T20 International between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on May 25, Tuesday at 5:30 pm IST.

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kathryn Bryce

Vice-Captain: Katie McGill

Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce, Shauna Kavanagh

Batsmen: Katie McGill, Gaby Lewis, Becky Glen

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany

Bowlers: Celeste Raack, Katherine Fraser, Ava Canning

IR-W vs SC-W Probable XIs

Ireland Women: Laura Delany(c), Ava Canning, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh(w), Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell

Scotland Women: Sarah Bryce(w), Becky Glen, Kathryn Bryce(c), Katie McGill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Megan McColl, Samantha Haggo, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood

