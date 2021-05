IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland Women And Scotland Women T20I 2021 Match 4, Ireland Women vs Scotland Women May 27 03:30 pm PM IST

IR-W vs SC-WDream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 4 between Ireland Women and Scotland Women: Ireland Women will lock horns against Scotland Women in the fourth and final T20 International series. The marquee clash will be hosted at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Thursday, May 27, at 3:30 pm IST.

The hosts lead the series by a 2-1 margin and a win today will see them clinch the home series. Meanwhile, the visitors after winning the opening game of the series with a 11-run victory, failed to continue the winning momentum. They lost the following two games by 61-runs and 41-runs respectively. Heading into the match, the Scottish women have to give their all to avoid another loss.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Women and Scotland Women; here is everything you need to know:

IR-W vs SC-W Telecast

Not televised in India.

IR-W vs SC-W Live Streaming

Cricket fans can follow the match through social media accounts of the teams.

IR-W vs SC-W Match Details

The 4th T20I will be played on Thursday, May 27 at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The game will start at 03:30 PM IST.

IR-W vs SC-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kathryn Bryce

Vice-captain: Orla Prendergast

Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs SC-WDream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batswomen: Gaby Lewis, Ailsa Lister, Rebecca Stokell

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Kathryn Bryce, Orla Prendergast, Priyanaz Chatterji

Bowlers: Katherine Fraser, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning

IR-W vs SC-W Probable XIs

Ireland Women: Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (C), Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Lara Maritz, Rachel Delaney, Cara Murray, Ava Canning

Scotland Women: Sarah Bryce (WK), Kathryn Bryce (C), Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katie McGill, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Megan McColl

