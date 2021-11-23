IR-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 Match 3, November 23, 1:00 PM IST

IR-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 match between Ireland Women and West Indies Women: In the upcoming Group A match 3 of the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, Ireland Women will be squaring off against West Indies Women at the Old Hararians Ground in Harare at 1:00 PM IST on Tuesday, November 23. The Irish Women know the conditions of Zimbabwe pretty well as they thrashed the hosts by 3-1 in their last ODI series. However, they lost the warm-up match by seven wickets against Pakistan and will need to be on their toes to beat the West Indies.

On the other hand, West Indies come into this tournament on the back of an impressive 3-0 win over Pakistan earlier this month. They carried their winning form forward by thumping Thailand in the warm-ups which they won by 151-runs.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Women and West Indies Women; here is everything you need to know:

IR-W vs WI-W Telecast

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women game will not be telecast in India

IR-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IR-W vs WI-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Old Hararians Ground, in Harare, Zimbabwe at 1:00 PM IST on Tuesday, November 23.

IR-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-captain: Laura Delany

Suggested Playing XI for IR-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell

Allrounders: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Laura Delany, Leah Paul

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Georgina Dempsey

IR-W vs WI-W Probable XIs

Ireland Women: Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (C), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (C), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Kycia Knight, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammad, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

