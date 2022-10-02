Irani Cup 2022: Mayank Agarwal Gets Hit on Head, Taken to Hospital for Precautionary Scans

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal on Sunday was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a cricket ball on his head. The incident occurred during the second day of the ongoing Irani Trophy 200 game against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

As reported by Sportstar, Mayank was taken to the hospital for a precautionary scan after being hit on the head with a throw just before the start of Saurashtra’s second innings. The 31-year-old scored 11 off 14 balls on Saturday, before Sarfaraz Khan showcased his batting prowess.

The development was posted by sports journalist Amol Karhadkar on his verified Twitter account.

Mayank Agarwal has left for the hospital for a precautionary scan after being hit on the head with a throw just before the start of Saurashtra’s second innings. Precautionary is the key word over here. #IraniCup @sportstarweb @TheHinduSports — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) October 2, 2022

Earlier, Saurashtra’s Chetan Sakariya picked up a 5-wicket haul to bowl out the Rest of India for 374. The left-arm quick took down Mayank, along with wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Patel and Mukesh Kumar.

Sarfaraz continued his superb form, notching up yet another century in the red-ball format. The Mumbai batter scored 138 off 178 balls, with the help of 2 sixes and 20 boundaries. At stumps, Sarfaraz’s unbeaten 125 off 126 balls took the Rest of India to 205 for 3 after Mukesh’s swing and scorching pace from young guns Kuldeep Sen (3/41) and Umran Malik (3/25) demolished the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Champions for a meagre 98 in 24.5 overs.

Sarfaraz’s innings comes on the back of 134 in Ranji Trophy and 127 in the Duleep Trophy final. He has more runs than the great Don Bradman although he has taken seven more innings to reach that feat. While Bradman had 2927 runs in 22 First Class matches, Khan has 2928 in 29 games. His strike rate is also now the second best in the highest first-class strike rates where Bradman still reigns supreme.

Skipper Hanuman Vihari also made a notable contribution to the team’s total with an 82-run innings, which was laced with six and, 11 boundaries. Saurabh was the third-highest scorer for the team, notching 55 off 78 balls with the help of 10 boundaries.

The Rest of India took a 276-run lead in the first innings. In reply, Saurashtra went off to another troubled start. The Jaydev Unadkat-led side lost both its openers – Harvik Desai (20) and Snell Patel (16) inside 15 overs. At stumps, Saurashtra posted 49/2 and were trailing by 227 runs.

