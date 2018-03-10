Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Irani Cup: R Ashwin to Replace Injured Ravindra Jadeja

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 10, 2018, 12:33 PM IST
File image of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja during training. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been called in to replace for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming Irani Cup cricket tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

Jadeja suffered a side strain recently and therefore he will miss the clash against Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named R Ashwin as the replacement for injured Ravindra Jadeja in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup. Jadeja suffered a side strain and has been adviced rest," the BCCI statement read.

Ashwin — who was supposed to captain a side — missed the recently concluded Deodhar Trophy as he was adviced a week's rest following an injury. However, according to the BCCI, he has now recovered and has been declared fit to play.

Karun Nair has been named the skipper of the Rest of India squad while they have also got promising players like Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal in their ranks. The Rest of India will face the Ranji Trophy champions in Nagpur from March 14-18.

Rest of India Squad:

Karun Nair (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

First Published: March 10, 2018, 12:33 PM IST

