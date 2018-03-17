Irani Cup: Rajneesh Gurbani Puts Vidarbha on Brink of Win After Record 800/7

Vidarbha, who began day four at 702 for five, declared at 800 for seven after Apoorv Wankhade (157 not out off 221) scored his second first-class hundred. Vidarbha's mammoth score is the highest total in Irani Cup's history.
Gurbani (4/46), who is only the second bowler to take a hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy final, then had RoI reeling at six for 98 in 28 overs before they recovered to 236 for six at close of play.
Hanuma Vihari (81 batting) and Jayant Yadav (62 batting) saved the blushes for RoI with an unbeaten 138-run stand for the seventh wicket. It is unlikely that Vidarbha would be able to bowl out RoI twice on day five but a very likely first-innings lead will be enough to lift the trophy.
Gurbani had Ravikumar Samarth (0) caught before he removed RoI captain Karun Nair (21). Umesh Yadav, at the other end, dismissed the in-form Mayank Agarwal (11). Besides Vihari and Jayant Yadav's face-saving partnership, opener Prithvi Shaw scored 51 off 64 balls before falling to Aditya Thakare.
Brief scores: Vidarbha: 800/7 decl ( Wasim Jaffer 286, Apoorv Wankhade 157 not out, Ganesh Satish 120; Siddhart Kaul 2/91, Mayank Agarwal 1/21, Hanuma Vihari 1/32) vs Vidarbha: 236/6 (Hanuma Vihari 81 not out, Jayant Yadav 62 not out; Rajneesh Gurbani 4/46).
First Published: March 17, 2018, 9:16 PM IST