Irani Cup: Ranji Champions Vidarbha Clinch Maiden Title

Vidarbha took a huge first innings lead as their bowlers managed to dismiss Rest of India for 390 in their first innings. Vidarbha came out of bat again on the final day of the clash and scored 79/0 in 26 overs as the match ended in a draw.
Faiz Fazal's troops won the match courtesy of taking the lead in the first innings as a majestic 286 from stalwart Wasim Jaffer — which is also the highest individual score ever in the Irani Cup history — propelled them to a record innings score.
With this latest draw, Vidarbha remained unbeaten throughout the course of the domestic season in the longest format and that really sums up the dominance of this side. Following this latest triumph, skipper Fazal heaped praise on his team and said that they did well to come out on top against a very formidable ROI squad.
"I am really happy that we played the match as a unit and winning the trophy is an icing on the cake. It was a big season for us and I am very happy with the way players have performed throughout the season. This was the most important game of the year and winning against the quality Rest Of India is really creditable," said Fazal during the post-match presentation.
Also Watch
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
First Published: March 18, 2018, 4:31 PM IST