IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, January 25, 6:30 PM IST

IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between Ireland Under 19 and Canada Under 19: Ireland Under 19 will go head-to-head against Canada Under 19 in the second plate quarter-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. The fixture will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 25, Tuesday.

Ireland Under 19 finished third in the Group B points table. They made a good start to their campaign in the group stage by winning their first game against Uganda Under 19 by 39 runs. However, the team failed to continue the trend and ended up losing the second and third games to India and South Africa by massive margins of 174 and 153 runs.

Canada Under 19, on the other hand, failed to win even a single game during the first round of the World Cup. The team suffered three back-to-back losses at the hands of the United Arab Emirates, England, and Bangladesh. Playing the Tuesday encounter against Ireland, Canada will hope to come up with a better performance to open their account.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Under 19 and Canada Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Telecast

IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Live Streaming

Ireland Under 19 vs Canada Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Match Details

Ireland Under 19 vs Canada Under 19 contest will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 25, Tuesday.

IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anoop Chima

Vice-Captain: Joshua Cox

Suggested Playing XI for IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Cox, Anoop Chima

Batters: Tim Tector, Philippus le Roux, Yasir Mahmood

Allrounders: Nathan McGuire, Mihir Patel, Kairav Sharma

Bowlers: Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Parmveer Kharoud

IRE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Probable XIs

Ireland Under 19: Reuben Wilson, Scott MacBeth, Liam Doherty, Nathan McGuire, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector (c), Philippus le Roux, Luke Whelan (wk), Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, David Vincent

Canada Under 19: Sheel Patel, Jash Shah, Anoop Chima (wk), Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel (c), Ethan Gibson, Kairav Sharma, Parmveer Kharoud, Gavin Niblock, Mohit Prashar, Gurnek Johal Singh

