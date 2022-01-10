IRE-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match, January 10, 07:30 PM IST

IRE-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match between Ireland Under 19 and Sri Lanka Under 19: Ireland Under 19 will play against Sri Lanka Under 19 in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. The highly-anticipated match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana at 07:30 PM IST on January 10, Monday.

Ireland Under-19 have less experience of playing on the West Indies soil and will thus start the match as underdogs. They were last up against Zimbabwe Under 19 in the four-match ODI series. The tour saw Zimbabwe winning the first three games to win the series by 3-1.

Sri Lanka Under 19, on the other hand, will start the Monday match as favorites as they have more experience under their belt. They have played the finals two times in the history of the tournament but are yet to win the trophy. Sri Lanka last played in Asia Cup Under-19. The tournament saw the island nation getting thrashed by India Under 19 by nine wickets in the final.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Under 19 and Sri Lanka Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

IRE-U19 vs SL-U19 Match Details

Ireland Under 19 vs Sri Lanka Under 19 contest will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana at 07:30 PM IST on January 10, Monday.

IRE-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dunith Wellalage

Vice-Captain: Tim Tector

Suggested Playing XI for IRE-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Cox, Anjala Bandara

Batters: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Pawan Pathiraja, Tim Tector

All-rounders: Sadisha Rajapaksa, Nathan McGuire, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: David Vincent, Diarmuid Burke, Traveen Matthews

IRE-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable XIs:

Ireland Under 19: Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox(c), Tim Tector(c), Scott Macbeth, Nathan McGuire, Liam Doherty, Diarmuid Burke, Muzamil Sherzad, Daniel Forkin, Matthew Humphreys, David Vincent

Sri Lanka Under 19: Sakuna Liyanage, Anjala Bandara(wk), Pawan Pathiraja, Shavon Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Raveen De Silva, Traveen Matthews, Matheesha Pathirana, Yasiru Rodrigo, Dunith Wellalage(c), Sadisha Rajapaksa

